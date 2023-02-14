Brittany, Patrick Mahomes’ Wife, Thinks He Deserves Time Off After the Super Bowl.

Sweet success! Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Matthews, is eager to start the offseason after he overcame an ankle injury to give the Kansas City Chiefs their third Super Bowl victory on Sunday, February 12.

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Supports Dad at Super Bowl

According to an insider who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly on Monday, February 13, “Brittany is beyond thrilled and couldn’t be more proud of Patrick and his team for their incredible accomplishment.” She is aware of how diligently he prepared for this game and concentrated, so seeing it all pay off for him is a great experience.

Patrick re-injured his ankle during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles just before halftime. She found it impressive to witness his fortitude as he persevered and continued to play despite having a sprained ankle, the source told us.

She finds Patrick to be such an inspiration, and she believes he has earned some well-deserved time off to recover, unwind, and enjoy a little period of family celebration. More than anything else, she adores her husband. She is utterly thrilled and overjoyed.

At Sunday’s big game, Matthews, 27, supported her husband, also 27, along with their 23-month-old daughter, Sterling Sky. The family posed for some adorable photos on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, following Mahomes’ victory, with the message “Super Bowl CHAMPS” being perfectly fitting.

The couple’s Super Bowl celebrations were followed by a family excursion to Disneyland on Monday.

The family photo, which was taken in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle at the California theme park, was the first one of Patrick Bronze Lavon Mahomes III, the couple’s two-month-old son, that Matthews shared with her followers on Instagram.

All grins, the ex-soccer player captioned the adorable photo, “Welcome to Bronze and Sterling, the best place on earth!” complete with an emoji of a red heart.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Relationship Timeline

Matthews and Mahomes welcomed their baby son on November 28, 2022, after announcing they were expecting a second child in May 2022. The next day, they shared the news in a joint Instagram picture with the caption Patrick Bronze Lavon Mahomes III 11/28/22 7lbs 8oz.

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Mahomes, is responsible for giving the couple their nickname, Bronze. When my brother Jackson and I were looking for a little bit special and different, he would say, “What about bronze?” In November 2022, Patrick previously told TMZ that it blends in perfectly with Sterling. So, we decided to use that.

Celebrities Attend Super Bowl 2023: Photos

It works out nicely, he said. Even though he is Patrick, he can now have his own identity where he is Bronze instead of Patrick. And going ahead, Sterling and Bronze can still be connected.