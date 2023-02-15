Bucky Barnes, Played by Sebastian Stan, Is the “Leader” of The Thunderbolts.

Don’t worry, dear, Florence Pugh won’t be leaving. She has already secured her next Marvel role in the star-studded film Thunderbolts with Sebastian Stan and other well-known actors.

At the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, in September, The superhero studio announced that the Oscar-nominated actress will play the lead role in the 2024 film. Yelena Belova, the younger sister of Scarlett Johansson‘s Natasha Romanoff and a member of Russia’s Black Widow program, will be played by Pugh once more.

Pugh addressed the audience at D23 in a pre-recorded video, saying, “I am so gutted that I can’t be there in person to say hello, but I am absolutely happy to be joining this company.” Her co-stars attended the Disney convention, but she was busy filming Dune in Europe.

The Thunderbolts’ story is mainly unclear, although the Marvel comics team was made up of supervillains who banded together in a manner akin to the Suicide Squad. The film focuses more on characters that toss back and forth between good and evil and contains fewer truly evil villains.

Pugh will be joined by other Black Widow actors David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, an assassin who can mimic anyone’s fighting prowess (A.K.A. Val, a mysterious woman with lots of money). They aren’t the only well-known characters who have joined the film.

Read More: Deaths of Famous People in 2023: Stars We’ve Lost.

Stan will make a comeback as Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes. One of the veteran actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Pam & Tommy actor debuted in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2010. Bucky is intended to be a decent guy after escaping his brainwashing, assisting the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie), and atoning for his years as a mindless killer.

Wyatt Russell, who will be a part of the Thunderbolts cast, played John Walker/U.S. Agents in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, with whom Bucky sparred. Walker agreed to start working for Val at the conclusion of the Disney+ series in 2021, but it was unclear what tasks she would assign him.

The Thunderbolts have three members that were used in research to try to duplicate the super soldier serum that transformed Steve Rogers into Captain America: The Winter Soldier, U.S. Agent, and Red Guardian.

Read More: Rihanna’s Quotations About Pregnancy and Desiring Children.

Hannah John-Kamen, who debuted in the MCU in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, then returns as Ava Starr/Ghost. While looking for treatment for her molecular instability, the character was viewed as a villain but ended up being one of the good people.

Here is what we currently know about the Thunderbolts, however, Marvel is withholding information about how this group came to be together: