Can Harry Change Things with The Royal Family After "Spare"? the Royal Experts Say...

In his book, Spare, Prince Harry does not hold anything back. Will Harry be able to patch things up with the royal family after his lengthy disputes with his brother Prince William and father King Charles III?

Prince Harry s Spare Memoir: Biggest Bombshells About Prince William

Author Jonathan Sacerdoti speculated on why the royal family is likely to remain silent about Harry’s book claims exclusively to Us Weekly on Thursday, January 5.

“I think that they have two different agendas, and that’s why sometimes the royal family probably is willing to ride out a storm if it’s not too irrevocably damaging or permanently damaging because they know that in the long war, even if they lost the odd battle, they’re going to come out on top,” he said.

And I have a feeling that will serve as their guiding principle when they choose how to respond. However, they will inevitably respond occasionally, even if not explicitly, to some of the things that are said.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote his first memoir, which will be released on Tuesday, January 10. It details his background as a royal family member and his eventual connection with his wife Meghan Markle.

A preliminary copy that we got even revealed particular examples of Harry’s disputes with the 40-year-old Prince of Wales and the 74-year-old His Majesty. Harry said in one part that his older brother started a confrontation after he allegedly called the 41-year-old Suitsalum difficult and disrespectful.

He dropped the water, called me a different name, and then charged me. Everything happened very quickly. So quickly. The co-founder of Archewell described William as having seized him by the collar, ripped off his necklace, and knocked him to the ground.

In another chapter, he even referred to William as his archnemesis. When I landed on the dog bowl, it broke beneath me, the bits slicing into me. I lay there for a few periods, confused, before rising to my feet and ordering him to leave.

Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand with Each Member of The Royal Family After Stepping Back

We’d engaged in countless physical altercations throughout our lives, I revealed to [my therapist]. As boys, all we did was fight. However, this seemed unique.

The Duke of Cornwall hasn’t publicly reacted to his brother’s literary criticism, but royal analyst Christopher Andersen isn’t sure that Spare will result in an apology.

Future monarchs and current kings are accustomed to having their way. Harry desires for this to alter because he is not. It won’t, Andersen exclusively informed Us in a statement on Thursday. Harry has a rather odd method of doing things if, as he claims in the teaser for his ITV sit-down, he wants his father and brother back. Any possibility of reconciliation is impossible with Spare.

According to what I can tell, even if Harry does attend his father’s coronation in May, it will be his final public appearance as a family member. TheKing: The Life of King Charles III author added:

For his part, Sacerdoti is confident that invitations to Charles’ royal event will be sent to Harry and Meghan, both 41.

Read More: Brittany Snow: 2022 Was a ‘Strange’ Year After Tyler Stanaland Split

Prince Harry‘s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family Over the Years

(The monarch, who succeeded Queen Elizabeth II to the throne in September 2022, will celebrate his formal coronation in May.)

They will likely receive an invitation because, in my opinion, the monarch wishes to do so. The British journalist informed us, “I also believe that not inviting them would make it appear possibly tough or unpleasant in this ongoing drama. So, in my opinion, the royal family should just continue acting in the right manner if they want to try and stop this soap opera.

Read More: Relationship History Between Eric Dane and His Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart

In his inaugural speech as king in September 2022, Charles, who fathered William and Harry with his late ex-wife Princess Diana before her death in 1997, expressed his affection for the BetterUp CIO and the Benchauthor. Harry is undecided if he will attend the coronation but has been as open about wanting his father and brother back in his life.

Sacerdoti went on to say that it would be exceptional for Harry and Meghan, who have children named Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 19, to show up for the May event as if nothing had happened since the release of Spare, the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries, and several tell-all interviews.