Celebrity Breakups of 2023: Stars Who Decided to Call It Quits.

New star splits, new year. While many celebrity relationships in Hollywood have endured, other relationships haven’t.

In 2017, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott began an on-again, off-again romance that resulted in the birth of two children: a male (whose name they have not yet revealed) in February 2022 and a girl named Stormi in February 2018.

After the 2022 Christmas season, Us Weekly broke the news that Jenner and the musician had split up, at least temporarily.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to us on January 7, Kylie and Travis have broken up once more. They were scheduled to spend the holidays together, but instead, she traveled to Aspen to be with her family and friends.

The insider stated, “The founder of Kylie Cosmetics and the Goosebumps rapper is known to go on and off again, but they always remain friends and wonderful parents.

Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis announced his separation from Sara MacDonald, his wife of 22 years, a few weeks later.

On January 16, a representative for the Wonderwall artist revealed the couple had split up, adding in a statement that Noel and Sara will continue to prioritize raising their children together. Donovan and Sonny are the sons of the divorcing couple. Along with his ex-wife Meg Mathews, Gallagher is also the father of Ana s.

As season 4 Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas revealed the breakup of her marriage to Stephen Stagliano after 11 years of marriage, shocking splits continued to make headlines throughout January.

Stephen and I have made the decision to discontinue our relationship as a couple with the utmost sadness. The reality TV star released a statement on January 19 that read, “We have been working hard for a long time both as a married couple and as individuals and have come to the conclusion to remain separate.” Addison and Austin are still our precious children, and we continue to adore them and raise them in faith.

