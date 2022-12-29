Beach Beauties! Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer Enjoy a Vacation in St. Barts.!

Beach beauties! Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer are enjoying some post-holiday happiness in the sea.

The life & Bethalum, 41, and Fischer, 42, strolled side by side on the beach at the Eden Rock hotel on the Caribbean island on Tuesday, December 27. Bethalum was dressed in a blue and white flowery swimsuit. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2018, was also pictured taking a swim together.

Schumer and the chef’s relationship dates back to 2017, and they got married the following year.

During her Saturday Night Live monologue in May 2018, the Trainwreck actress said, “The way my now-husband proposed was so worthless.” It was a stupid idea. The time was morning. I was still dozing off. I got you this, he added as he shoved the box at me. But that is a reasonable suggestion.

They had a son Gene in May 2019, almost a year after Us Weekly broke the story of the couple’s secret wedding.

We’re not frightened when Gene walks on the grass outside. It’s hard in New York. In an interview with Howard Stern on his radio program in April 2020, Schumer described parenting during the Coronavirus outbreak as “very hard,” alluding to their home on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. For the first time, I got to witness him clapping. Being able to spend this time with the infant is such a luxury.

The couple’s relationship has remained strong as they continue to juggle raising their 3-year-old son Gene while juggling their careers.

Amy is very special to Chris. He adores her when she is untamed and unrepentant. According to a source who spoke exclusively to Us in April, it’s one of his favorite things about her. He enjoys calming her down and providing her with support when she is anxious.

Amy Unknowingly Thinks Chris Is Hilarious, the Insider Continued.

The I Feel Pretty star, whose spouse was identified as having autistic spectrum disease in March 2019, has also learned how to deal with it.

The diagnosis of [Chris] was good news for our family. In her November SNL segment, Schumer claimed, “I understand so much more about his behavior and it’s given him so many skills.” Even though the pandemic has caused so much stress over the past couple of years, [I told him] that this time spent with you and our son has been the finest of my life.

The native New Yorker has openly applauded how the author of the Beetlebung Farm Cookbook has handled his illness over the years and doesn’t care whether Gene is also on the spectrum.

During a March episode of her Dear Chelsea podcast, Schumer said, “I think the statistics are quite strong toward him probably having autism.” Parents go through this in different ways.

Beyond my wildest dreams, raising a child with severe autism is challenging. But if Gene does turn out to have ASD, I won’t be seeking the symptoms in a distressing way. I have neither hope nor despair.

You can observe certain symptoms, but a diagnosis won’t be made for a while. She continued: “I can say honestly, I don’t have a preference either way.” All you want is for your children to be happy and healthy.