Chrishell! Chrissy! Affair Between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss: Star Reaction.

making history with Bravo. When it was revealed that Tom Sandoval had split from Arianna Madix amid his affair with Raquel Leviss, other celebrities jumped into the conversation to share their thoughts on the turmoil.

On Friday, March 3, Kate Chastain used social media to criticize Leviss. She tweeted, “Well, I suppose we know who isn’t winning Ms. Congeniality on #PumpRules,” alluding to the California native’s previous success in beauty pageants. In retrospect, I’m not entirely convinced Raquel understands boundaries.

Us Weekly verified that Madix, 37, and Sandoval, 39, called it quits after nearly ten years of marriage as a result of his adultery. The Florida native only became aware of the relationship between Sandoval and Leviss when things reached a breaking point, a source told us, adding that they had been experiencing issues for some time.

The Ex-Couple of Vanderpump Rules actors Were Eager to Take Sides in The Conflict.

Once at odds with Madix, Kristen Doute offered support to her new pal. The Vanderpump Rules star, 40, who dated Sandoval before Madix, wrote through Instagram Stories on Friday, “I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there are so many people right now questioning if this is making me happy. Ariana and I have been incredibly good friends for a very long time, you guys. I, therefore, support Ariana all day, every day. That’s the situation.

Lala Kent commented on the news via Instagram Stories, saying, Dear Sandoval, I’m a little too real for you to handle, which is your problem with me. You don’t like the fact that I’ve known you for who you are for a very long time. But I believe that this is the time for you to stop talking. The next time we meet, I’ll be eating well.

Jeremy Madix, Ariana’s Brother, Had Some Harsh Words for Leviss, Her Ex-Boyfriend.

He left a comment on James Kennedy‘s Instagram post saying, “It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to sit on people who are supposed to be their best friends (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all for to come up or have some sort of storyline. I wouldn’t suggest this way of life or this group to anyone since they are so toxic.

Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life, willing to walk on everyone to get there starting with James, while Tom is a try-hard going through a midlife crisis with his cringe-worthy band. Lame sell-out type st. Let’s not forget that before all of this, Raquel was a show lover. Is anybody listening?

