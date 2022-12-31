Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

teammates, costars, friends, partners, and even ex-spouses! Prior to moving their relationship further in 2021, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim had a rich history together.

When the soap opera star began working for The Oppenheim Group in 2018, she first met Jason and his identical twin brother, Brett Oppenheim. The group, which also includes Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, and Mary Fitzgerald, began filming the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset during her first year at the firm.

Stause had recently wed Justin Hartley when they first met. While she was filming season 3 of This Is Us, the actress, and the show’s star parted up. According to Stause, she learned about the divorce filing by text message.

She said to Fitzgerald on the show’s 2020 season, “People want answers because of the insane way this went down, and I f king want answers.” We were together for six years, despite people’s claims that we were only married for two.

That’s his go-to move during a fight, you know? I’m out, I’m out, etc. Although I detest such reckless behavior, I’ve always assumed that it’s just a problem that needs to be resolved.

Stause participated in Dancing With the Stars after the divorce and was involved in partner Gleb Savchenkov’s ugly divorce from his now-ex-wife Elena Samodanova in November 2020.

Stause and Savchenko both disputed that their relationship at the time was anything other than professional. However, the real estate agent did have a brief relationship with Keo Motsepe, a fellow professional dancer. They broke up in February 2021 after a brief courtship.

Keo was entangled in a web of deceit, a source at the time said to us. He is genuinely ashamed of anything he did, and he is not trying to deny that he lied to her. Although he truly loved her, he made a terrible choice. I don’t anticipate them reconciling.

Motsepe stated to Entertainment Tonight in May 2021 that everyone deals with life’s events differently, including himself. He avoided mentioning the breakup specifically. Therefore, I believe that when it comes to everything in my life, I personally [turn to] dance or music, depending on how I’m feeling at the time.

The cast seems to be taking a break from filming seasons 4 and 5 in the summer of 2021.

Jason and Stause Declared Their Relationship.

Chrishell and I grew great friends, and our relationship has blossomed into a fantastic one, he told Us Weekly in a statement in July 2021 when he officially announced their romance. We’re quite happy together and I love her dearly.

Jason noted that their friendship offered the ideal foundation for an honest and open relationship in November 2021.

According to Jason, there was unquestionably a change. We had become good friends and were honest with each other about what we were seeking. She was aware of my dating life, and we would almost joke about what we were looking for in a partner and similar topics.

I love her, he gushed.

A source later verified to Us Weekly that the actors of Selling Sunset broke up before Christmas less than a month later.