Cindy Williams Passes Away at Age 75 After a Brief Illness.

After a brief illness, Cindy Williams, who became famous on the sitcom Laverne & Shirley, passed away at the age of 75.

Zak and Emily Hudson, the children of actress Cindy Williams, stated in a statement to Associated Press on Monday, January 30, “The departure of our wonderful, humorous mother, Cindy Williams, has given us overwhelming pain that could never properly be described.

” Our joy and privilege have been getting to know and love her. She was unique, lovely, giving, and had a sparkling spirit that everyone adored. She also had a great sense of humor.

Williams’ family claims that the California native passed away in her home on January 25 after battling an unknown illness.

Williams is most remembered for his roles in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation and George Lucas‘ American Graffiti from the 1970s. She continued to establish her reputation by portraying Shirley in the Happy Days spinoff, Laverne & Shirley, where she appeared from 1976 to 1983 alongside Penny Marshall.

The Golden Globe nominee went on to land parts in a number of television programs, including Girlfriends, The Odd Couple, Getting By, Strip Mall, and A Dream of Christmas. Williams had her final performance in a movie in 2018’s Waiting in the Wings: Still Waiting.

In 1982, the ex-member of Room 222 wed Bill Hudson, one of the three Hudson Brothers. The couple divorced in 2000 after adding their son Zachary and daughter Emily to their household.

In 1993, Williams spoke to The Los Angeles Times about how she approached the jobs that helped her become well-known. Characters with congruent attitudes are entertaining to watch when you can find them. In the mindsets of the characters, you recognize elements of yourself. The characters you play in sitcoms are typically people you know. They are internal beats that you play exceptionally well.

Williams also thought back on how she managed to remain true to herself despite her prominence at the time. She continued, “I come from such a typical background.

There have been odd periods in my life. My hippy days were in the 1960s. However, I’m actually quite normal. At night, I enjoy going through the home and turning out every light. I’ve even returned hangers to the dry cleaners on occasion so they may reuse them.