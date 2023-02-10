Cody Longo Is Dead. He Was in “Days of Our Lives” and “Hollywood Heights.” He Was 34 Years Old.

A surprising defeat a fan of Days of Our Lives Us Weekly can confirm that Cody Longo passed away at the age of 34.

According to TMZ, the body of the soap opera actress was reportedly discovered on February 8 in bed at a house in Austin, Texas.

The news of Longo’s passing was originally reported by the magazine.

He was the best spouse and the most wonderful parent. The Nashville actor’s wife, Stephanie Nicole Clark, stated to TMZ in a statement on Friday, February 10. “Our entire world is destroyed,” she added.

According to TMZ, Clark, 31, was working at her neighborhood dance studio on Wednesday when she became concerned when she couldn’t get in touch with her husband, who supposedly had a history of substance misuse. In response to Clark’s call, the police allegedly discovered Longo’s lifeless body in bed.

The actor’s manager, Alex Gittelson, posted on social media to express his sorrow at the loss of his longtime friend after learning of his passing.

I am beyond words devastated by the untimely death of Cody Longo, a friend, and customer. My heart is broken for his lovely family. Brother, you will be missed, he tweeted on Friday.

Former Nickelodeon Stars’ Candid Quotes About Working at the Network Over the Years

The former resident of Hollywood Heights seemed to have battled alcoholism for many years before he passed away.

According to E! News, the native of Colorado was accused of DUI in Los Angeles in 2013. According to the site, Longo was sentenced to alcohol education classes and three years of summary probation in order to avoid going to jail.

This was an unfortunate misunderstanding, Longo s spokeswoman told me! in a statement at the time. Cody takes it very seriously because his main interests are acting and music. He has a fantastic team that he spent the entire evening with, and we are pursuing the next available legal options to resolve this.

Longo, for his part, resorted to social media to interact with his supporters following the tragedy. Everything is fine. I adore you all. He tweeted at the time, “Don’t worry, tales always become overblown.

According to the local newspaper Clarksville Now, the Nickelodeon star was detained in Tennessee in November 2020 on a domestic abuse charge after allegedly fighting with Clark.

Longo, who was granted freedom after posting a $2,500 bail, refuted the charges.