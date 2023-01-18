Colman Domingo from Euphoria and Other Famous People Who Have Officiated Weddings.

Definitely a lead role! Many famous people, including Kris Jenner and Carson Daly, have been requested to officiate at the weddings of their friends, but some have already done so!

After marrying Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma in July 2021, Daly remarked on Instagram, “Here comes the bride so humbled to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth.” God’s blessings on your folks as you begin this new phase of your lives. We adore you.

The Voice host, who spent years working with both musicians on the NBC reality series, raved about having such a significant role in the country crooner’s big day with the Hollaback Girl singer.

It was quite unique. Days after the couple exchanged vows on Shelton’s property, Daly stated on Today that it was amazing to have been a part of such a significant occasion in their lives. Naturally, the event was the ideal fusion of glamour and country, just like Blake and Gwen.

Read More: Tyler James Williams Recalls How His Untreated Crohn’s Disease Almost Killed Him.

The former VJ went on to say: “It was them wonderfully.” the wedding itself and the entire weekend. It was just like Gwen—elegant, polished, and cool. It was as fun, rustic, and country as Blake is. They simply work. They make a strange couple. They resemble the flavor combination of superb fried chicken and champagne. They are wholesome comfort food.

In December 2019, when Hilary Duff married Matthew Komain, she asked her younger co-star, Molly Bernard, to get up and conduct the ceremony. Chris Mintz-Plasse, a close friend of Koma’s, served as the event’s co-officiant.

WEBOOGIED, Bernard jokingly remarked, “As most officiants do, I went into a deep split at the feet of bride @hilaryduff,” accompanied by pictures from the memorable day. She also uploaded pictures from the event, describing it as ideal.

Read More: Prince Harry’s Memoir Is Probably the Reason Queen Elizabeth “would’ve Taken Some Action.”

For his part, Chris Harrison has performed numerous wedding ceremonies for well-liked members of Bachelor Nation.

In contrast, Harry Styles assumed responsibility for his manager Jeffrey Azoff in January 2021, setting off a commotion when he showed up with his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde by his side.