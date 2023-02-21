Congrats! Check See the 2023 Engagements of The Stars.

giving it a ring! With engagements, several famous couples plan to take their unions to new heights in 2023.

Those who know me well won’t be surprised, but if you don’t know @jfrudaker, she’s amazing and we fit together perfectly. Luke Parker posted on New Year’s Eve through Instagram for Bachelor Nation. For a time now, I’ve been looking for a bride (of noble character)/Proverbs 31 women! began to believe it would never happen. God’s timing is impeccable. Maintain your faith because he really does have the ideal strategy!

Alum of The Bachelor etteseason 15, who made headlines for criticizing star Hannah Brown for having sex before marriage, proposed to Jennifer Frudak in Cooksville, Tennessee.

Prior to their New Year’s proposal, Parker and the athletic manager had been dating for two years. I’ve had the opportunity to watch @luke parker777 throughout the past two years. Frudaker gushed on Instagram, “living out the fruits of the spirit first as a there-no-matter-what Buddy, then as his lover.” Babe, I can’t believe we get to continue doing this for the rest of our lives! I adore you.

Parker’s fellow Bachelor alumni were eager to send their congratulations as the happy pair celebrated their engagement. Congratulations, man,” said ex-lead Clayton Echard.

On January 7, former football player Chad Ochocinco Johnson popped the question to Sharelle Rosado. The Selling Tampa alumna debuted her diamond ring on Instagram Story the next day.

Since November 2020, Johnson and the Allure Broker realtor have been dating. Johnson was formerly married to Evelyn Lozada in 2012. The NFL alum made it official in January, however, the couple had been jokingly referring to one another as their fianc since 2021 when they welcomed daughter Serenity.

Tessa Virtue, an Olympian figure skater, is getting ready to marry Morgan Rielly, a hockey player. During a January 3 episode on the Without Losing Your Cool podcast, the Canadian ice dancer who collaborated with Scott Moir until their 2019 retirement said that Rielly proposed after they had been dating for a while.

I used to be quite private and wouldn’t share my phone number or open up; I was very reclusive. Virtue then observed of her man, “I think that’s changed, though. I’m much more outgoing now, and maybe that just comes from learning to accept who I am and what I want. It also helps to have strong moral judgment.