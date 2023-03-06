Controversy Between Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed from “90 Day Fiance” Explained.

The drama keeps going. When Yve Arellano was accused of domestic abuse and assault in August, it garnered attention.

The 48-year-old TV personality was charged with one count of battery and one count of assault on a household member one week previously, Us Weekly announced on Monday, August 22.

The News Was First Reported by In Touch.

The alleged text message affair between her husband, Mohamed Abdelhamed, and another woman came to light on the August 21 edition of 90 Day Fianc: Tell All, prompting the scandal. Before the claimed assault, the episode was filmed.

The acupuncturist, who married Mohamed in January, noted during the season 9 episode that it is extremely surprising, raw, depressing, and upsetting.

Mohamed, 25, acknowledged during a confessional interview that he knew what he had done was improper. I related the same incident to my wife and made a pledge not to let it happen again. She doesn’t deserve it, and I do love Yve.

He filed a domestic abuse claim against the New Mexico native on August 15, which made the issues in Yve and Mohamed’s marriage further clearer. Mohamed allegedly informed police that his wife Yve had a drinking problem because it made her very violent and angry. He also said that this wasn’t the first time Yve had been hostile against him. The complaint, which indicated that Mohamed left their shared residence two days before the alleged event, was first reported by In Touch.

Officer

Mohamed claimed that he has never called the police in the past because of fear, according to Jasmin Romero. In addition, the TV personality gave the authorities a July audio recording of Yve shouting at him. According to the officer’s report, Yvette can be heard on the audio telling Mohamed not to hit him again.