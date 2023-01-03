Dana White of The UFC Apologizes to His Wife Anne for Striking Her on New Year’s Eve.

Taking responsibility. Dana White, the president of the UFC, acknowledged striking his wife Anne Stella White after a confrontation on New Year’s Eve.

You’ve heard me say throughout the years that there is never, ever a justification for a man to touch a woman, and here I am discussing it on TMZ. Dana, 53, spoke to TMZ on Monday, January 2, after the publication got a video of the event from the previous Saturday, December 31.

In the video, Anne, 53, is seen striking her husband in the face at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas. The businessman punched her back in response, and then witnesses dragged them away.

I’ve been married to my wife for about 30 years. The native of Connecticut, who has sons named Dana Jr. and Aidan as well as a daughter named Savannah with Anne, said that they have known each other since they were 12 years old. We have undoubtedly experienced some hardships together. Three of our children are.

Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years, and Anne also expressed regret for the physical altercation in a statement to TMZ Sports. It would be an understatement to say that this is out of character for him; never before has anything such occurred.

On New Year’s Eve, unfortunately, we were both drinking too much, and things went out of hand on both sides. As a family, we have discussed this and offered our condolences to one another. Just for the sake of our children, I hope people would respect our right to privacy.

In the wake of the incident, the former bouncer repeated his wife’s comments by stating that his children are his top concern.

One of those awful circumstances has arisen, and I feel ashamed. But it’s also one of those instances where, at the moment, we’re more worried about our children. We have three children, and since the tape surfaced, we have obviously shown the video to the children. As a result, we are currently more focused on our family, he said.

I’m literally not offering any justifications for this, Dana continued. Never before has it occurred. People will say what they’re going to say, and things will be as they are. Anything said is justified. I merit it.

The UMass Boston alum gained notoriety in September when, during an interview with The Action Junkeez Podcast, he asserted that a DNA test conducted on him by a human scientist and specialist on mortality revealed that he has 10 years to live.

My triglycerides are about 764 when they should be between 80 and 150, and anything else that could be harmful is harmful. I was given 10.4 years to live by him. This occurred 16 weeks ago. This is your current life expectancy, he added, if you don’t change the things you’re going to do.