A Timeline of Danny Masterson’s Ups and Downs Throughout the Years.

After making several cameo appearances on TV programs, Danny Masterson finally received his big break when he was cast as Steven Hyde on That 70s Show.

The FOX television program, which debuted in 1999, followed young people as they matured in the fictitious Wisconsin suburb of Point Place.

The gang of buddies was completed by Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, and Wilmer Valderrama. The eight-season run of the comedy series directed by Mark Brazill, Bonnie Turner, and Terry Turner ended in 2005.

Netflix launched a spinoff called That 90s Show almost 18 years later, with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprising their roles as Eric Forman’s parents. Leia (Callie Haverda), the 15-year-old daughter of Eric and Donna, travels to Point Place to spend the summer with her grandparents in the revival.

The first season, which debuted in January 2023, featured the original cast as well as a few well-known guest stars. However, Masterson was overlooked throughout his sexual misconduct trial.

He was eager to see, but the That 90s Show showrunners remained steadfast in their choice to exclude Masterson from the limited run.

The Men at Work alum remarked on Instagram in October 2021, “This is literally the dopest thing I’ve heard in a decade.” I’m f****** giddy for @therealkurtwoodsmith and @debrajorupp, two of the world’s best actors and great people. I’m excited to watch and laugh. same writers, producers, and creators as in the 1970s.

After three women came forward to accuse Masterson of assaulting them in the early 2000s, he was arrested and charged with three counts of rape one year prior.

Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology. The Ranchalum, who has a 2014-born daughter named Fianna with his wife Bijou Phillips, refuted the allegations.

I have consistently refuted the baseless accusations made against me. He previously informed Us Weekly in a statement from December 2017 that law enforcement looked into these allegations more than 15 years ago and found no support for them.

I’ve never been accused of committing a crime, much less found guilty of doing so. You are deemed innocent unless and unless proven guilty in this nation. However, it feels as though you are guilty as soon as you are accused in the current political climate.

I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all, Masterson stated at the time. I want to take this opportunity to thank the cast and crew who have been so supportive of me over the past three seasons. I only want the best for them. I’m also incredibly grateful to my supporters, both past and present.

The New Yorker lost his role in the Netflix series The Ranch, in which he co-starred with Ashton Kutcher, due to the incident.

Masterson’s criminal trial began in August 2022, however, the proceedings ended in a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict. He’s awaiting a new trial right now.