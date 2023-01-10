Dating History of the “Twilight” Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson!

I am in awe! Twilight cast members witnessed romances soar off-screen as Twilight fans cheered on numerous on-screen pairings.

Following their roles as love interests in the 2008 movie, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson rapidly developed a bond that carried over into their personal lives. Immediately after the California native’s divorce from Michael Angarano, the co-stars began dating.

When Us Weekly released exclusive images of the actress kissing her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, Pattinson and Stewart faced a challenge in their relationship. In 2013, Pattinson and Stewart reconnected after a brief breakup but decided to call it quits.

The Zathurastar later went public with the ups and downs of her relationship with the British native.

I had nothing to conceal. She said to the Sunday Times in March 2017: “I didn’t talk about my initial relationships that became public because I wanted things that are my to be mine.” I detested the fact that information about my life was being sold all over the world as a commodity. But given that I had so many people watching me, I instantly understood that [my private life] affects more people than simply me. It was a chance for me to give up a little of what was mine in order to boost the self-esteem of even one individual.

In 2019, Stewart explained to Harper’s Bazaar U.K. why she didn’t believe her relationship with Pattinson was destined to succeed, saying, “When I and Rob were together, we didn’t have an example to go by.” Since so much was taken from us, we just said, “No, we will never talk about it,” in an effort to maintain some measure of control. Never. since it belongs to us.

The Punic actress later became associated with model Stella Maxwell, whom she intermittently dated from 2016 to 2019. When the Academy Award candidate was sighted with screenwriter Dylan Meyer, whom she had first met on set years before, romance rumors began to circulate that August.

Three months after their first public appearance together, Stewart said she was looking forward to Meyer accepting her engagement ring.

Although I’ve known her for over six years, we just began dating. She revealed on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019 that after two weeks, “all bets were absolutely off, like the day I met her.” I first met her many years ago while watching a movie. She had just stepped up to a friend’s birthday party after I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years, and I was just like, “Where have you been and how have I not recognized you?”

Stewart said that she had proposed to Meyer and that they were now engaged in November 2021.