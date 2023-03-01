Dave Grohl Cooked a Barbecue Dinner for The Poor.

returning favors It’s impossible to ignore the enormous number of celebrities who have demonstrated a strong desire to give back.

Angelina Jolie has demonstrated throughout her career how much she values other people’s lives and well-being. The Maleficent actress was appointed a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in 2001 after contributing to the operations of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

In 2006, she and her now-divorced husband Brad Pitt established the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation. The group contributes to addressing humanitarian situations all across the world. The former couple’s $1 million donation to Doctors Without Borders was confirmed by Us Weekly in 2010.

Jolie previously explained to The Telegraph in 2012 why she enjoys giving to charity. She said at the time, “What are we on this planet for if we can’t be of value to others in some way?

Life is happier now. My mother was fantastic, and she taught me a lot about women. My wonderful daughters have taught me a lot about the power of women and young girls. And I’ve come across incredible people all across the world who have taught me and encouraged me to be better.

However, Beyoncé’s charity efforts haven’t gone forgotten. She has also won the BET Humanitarian Award and has been named the Most Generous Celebrity by DoSomething.org to demonstrate her generosity.

The singer for Formation has established the BeyGOOD movement in addition to using her platform to speak out against social injustice and other concerns.

Via BeyGOOD, the Grammy winner has collaborated with UNICEF to provide Burundi in East Africa with clean water and sanitary facilities. She has also assisted in providing mobile coronavirus testing to Houston’s Black population. Her organization promised to give to mental health organizations in April 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement on BeyGOOD’s website stated that she “understands the tremendous mental and personal health loads being imposed on key personnel amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

” African-Americans make up a disproportionately large portion of those employed in these vital professions in our major cities; they will require mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies, and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.

To tackle global challenges, Shawn Mendes has collaborated with groups like DoSomething.org and the American Red Cross. In 2019, he also established the Shawn Mendes Foundation, a nonprofit organization that seeks to motivate its supporters to effect change.

The singer added in a statement to Rolling Stone, “I’ve wanted to find a way to amp up the causes that my fans and I care profoundly about and to help make the voices of our generation heard. By establishing the foundation, I hope to collaborate with my fans and do all in my power to give them access to a space that encourages good change and supports the next generation of change-makers.

