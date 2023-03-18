Deaths of Famous People in 2023: Stars We’ve Lost.

The.. the.. the… After losing famous stars including Barbara Walters, Kirstie Alley, and Stephen Witch Bossin the latter days of 2022, the entertainment industry continues to grapple with loss in 2023.

The Associated Press reported that Boo Mitchell, a former member of the hit-making hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, was discovered dead in her home on New Year's Day. Rapper Where Dem Dollas At was 43 years old.

The Mitchell family would like to thank everyone for their sympathies on the sad passing of Lola Gangsta Boo Mitchell, the Mafia artist s family announced in a statement. As we mourn the loss of our loved one, the family kindly requests your continuing prayers and respect for their privacy.

Fred White, the Drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire, Passed Away that Day, According to His Brother.

Dear Family, Friends, and Supporters. Today, our family is sad. Verdine White captioned a collection of flashback images posted to Instagram of the September artist performing with and posing with the band, “With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene Freddie White. He referred to his sibling as a kid prodigy while pointing out that he was a 16-year-old member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9 and had gold records! White was 67 years old.

The Associates founding member Alan Rankine passed away peacefully at home shortly after celebrating Christmas with his family, according to a Facebook post from his two sons on January 2. They added that they would maintain his social media presence because the online community meant a lot to their father. The 80s pop star was 64.

On January 2, rally driver and YouTuber Ken Block also passed away. He was killed in a snowmobile accident.

Ken was a trailblazer, an idol, and a visionary. His Hoonigan Racing team claimed in a statement at the time, citing CNN, that he was most significantly a parent and husband. He is going to be sorely missed. Please respect the family’s privacy while they are grieving at this time.

The athlete passed away after driving the car over a hill in Utah. He was crushed under the snowmobile and declared dead at the spot after succumbing to his wounds, according to CNN. Despite riding with a group, Mr. Block was riding alone when the accident happened, according to a statement from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office. Block number 55.