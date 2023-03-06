Do “Nepo Babies” Exist? These Well-Known Kids Have Talked About Nepotism.

a benefit. In Hollywood, not everyone starts at the bottom, especially if their parents are already well-known. Several famous children have admitted to being adopted, children.

Some fans of Euphoria were startled to hear that Maude Apatow was the child of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, who were both well-known (The 40-Year-Old Virgin). Even as a young child, Maude’s family handed her the lead roles in Knocked Up and Funny People. She wasn’t delighted to see that she was being referred to online as a nepotism baby, but she accepts the title.

She admitted to being initially depressed to Net-A-Porter in September 2022, saying that she would rather be evaluated on her talent. I make an effort to keep it from bothering me since I am aware of how fortunate I am.

I need to maintain working hard because many people [in a comparable position] have proven themselves through time. I don’t have much to show off yet because it’s very early in my career, but I hope to one day be extremely proud of the work I’ve done on my own.

While Lily-Rose Depp acknowledged that having model Vanessa Paradis and actor Johnny Depp as parents may have helped her get an audition, she insisted that nepotism has never landed her a job.

That sort of thing seems to be quite important on the internet. People will have preconceived notions about you or how you got there, and I can unquestionably state that nothing other than being the correct fit for the role will win you the part, she told Ellein in December 2022.

The internet, she claimed, is much more interested in who your family is than the individuals who are casting you in roles. Even if you manage to get your foot in the door, it will still only be afoot. After that, there is a tonne of work to be done.

Although the phrase “nepotism baby” is new, nepotism in Hollywood has existed for a long time.

Jamie Lee Curtisack acknowledged the positive effects of partiality on her career. Her parents were Hollywood royalty during the Golden Era. While dad Tony Curtis was in Spartacus and Some Like It Hot, mom Janet Leigh starred in Psycho and Bye Bye Birdie.

