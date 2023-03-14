Drama in The Chrisley Family Throughout the Years: Legal Issues, Feuds, and More.

Chrisley Knows Best is not without drama, but the number of scandals involving its actors exceeds what can be handled by a single reality program.

In March 2014, Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, and their children Chase, Savannah, and Grayson made their television debut on USA Network. Children from the businessman’s first marriage to Teresa Early seasons of the program featured appearances by Terry Lindsie and Kyle.

But, as the family’s notoriety grew, the former real estate tycoon’s ties with his older children deteriorated. The conflicts frequently played out in front of the globe and rapidly became well-known.

A social media fan wrote Lindsie a direct message (DM), which she posted on her Instagram Story when Todd reported in April 2020 that he was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Dear Lindsie: Read the note. Have you noticed your father’s Covid? I suppose, in the end, the good folks truly do prevail.

The cohost of the Coffee Convos shows hit back at the criticism. She said, “Some people’s arrogance just blows my mind. This is repulsive. Similar messages are flooding my email, and I’m not here for it. Get on your feet or leave my page.

I don’t want anything horrible to happen to my father, Lindsie said in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly at the time, taking her response a step further.

The reality actress was deeply devastated to learn that her father had been diagnosed with COVID, her attorney continued. She is not pleased that he is infected. Todd, for his part, eventually recovered.

Even though Lindsie sent her father well wishes during his illness, their bond did not repair. In contrast, Kyle disclosed in August 2019 that he and Todd had patched things up after years of conflict.

Read More: Next, Bow! Rihanna’s Halftime Performance During the Super Bowl Rocked the House.

I was raised by my father and mom, Kyle wrote on Instagram. I have t been the best dad to [daughter] Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I ve acted utterly foolishly, and through all that, they have stuck by my side. I went to my dad nine months ago and apologized. He said, “I love you always, and you are forgiven,” and I was immediately embraced upon my return to his life. I will always be appreciative of his kindness and love.

The Chrisley story only got more serious in June 2022, when Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion, bank fraud, and conspiracy. Todd and Julie were ultimately given sentences of 12 years in jail and seven years in federal prison, respectively, despite the patriarch of the Chrisley family having refuted the accusations three years earlier and saying that an ex-employee had set them up.

Read More: Kyle Talks About Carl’s Loverboy Exit: There Were “Plenty” of Opportunities to “fire Him”.