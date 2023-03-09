Erica Herman’s Messy Divorce: $30 Million Lawsuit, More Inside Tiger Woods.

from a court case to love. The pro golfer’s breakup with fiancée Erica Herman was made public when the former restaurant owner filed a lawsuit against him.

Herman claimed in a lawsuit filed in October 2022 that Woods, whom she started seeing in 2017, used deception to eject her from his house after their breakup in the fall of 2022. Herman claimed that Woods’ alleged activities broke their oral tenancy agreement, which gave her the right to live in the athlete’s Hobe Sound, Florida, house for a specific period of time, in court documents obtained by Us Weekly in March 2023.

Herman claimed in other parts of the lawsuit that Woods’ staff had urged her to conduct a quick getaway only to tell her at the airport that she had been locked out of the PGA star’s house and was unable to get back in.

The Florida native is suing the Woods trust, the property’s titleholder, for $30 million, asserting that the amount is equivalent to the reasonable rental value of her ex-home partner for the remaining five years of their allegedly oral tenancy agreement.

Attempting to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement that Woods had her sign when they first started dating, Herman also filed supplementary documents in March 2023.

According to court documents we were able to get, the Plaintiff is unsure if she may divulge, among other things, facts giving rise to various legal claims she feels she has because of the Defendant’s aggressive use of the Woods NDA against her and the trust under his control.

Herman stated in the lawsuit that she was unsure of what other details about her personal life she could communicate or with whom.

The University of Central Florida alum used the Speak Out Act as justification for invalidating the NDA because it forbids courts from upholding nondisclosure or nondisparagement agreements made before a dispute involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law arises. Herman and Woods haven’t spoken out about their breakup or the lawsuit. Ushas contacted their representatives for a response.

Herman supported the World Golf Hall of Famer after a February 2021 automobile accident left him with serious leg damage before their turbulent split.