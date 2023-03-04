Everything Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Have Said in Regard to Each Other.

Vanderpump Rules stars Madixand, Ariana As the Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder strayed with costar Raquel Leviss, Tom Sandoval left their relationship in March 2023, Us Weekly confirmed at the time.

Weeks after the former SUR bartender denied allegations that she and Sandoval were dating openly, the reality stars broke up.

Madix exclusively explained to Us in February 2023 why she made the decision to put an end to the rumors: “I feel like when you let things fester like that, it kind of just becomes more than it is. Since we’re not, it would actually be very sexy if we were.

She and Sandoval both talked to us in the same month about deciding to meet their relationship milestones on their own terms and schedule.

They weren’t concerned about having children, despite the fact that many of their Pump Rules castmates are parents. Sandoval told us at the time that neither of us is, like, attempting to, like, keep up with anyone else. If we take any action, it will be on our terms and at our pace.

That same month, Madix, who had previously spoken out in favor of their decision to forgo marriage, said that she [didn’t] enjoy the thought of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on any of that.

The Native Floridian Previously Discussed Her Reasons for Never Wanting to Get Married and Those of Sandoval.

Really, I just believe that if you’re going to be together, you’re going to be together forever, she told us in July 2022. Whether or whether you have a wedding doesn’t really matter.

I believe that staying is also given a lot of focus, Madix continued. It is believed that they were more successful as a couple for however long they were married. And I think that if you’re happy, keep it up; if not, you should know that I’m happy. This is me!

For his part, Sandoval concurred. Yes, I’m glad, he continued.

The couple, who started dating in 2014 amid controversy surrounding Sandoval’s ex-Kristen Doute, faced breakup rumors later that year. They denied the reports to us in October 2022.

We’re fantastic. We’re genuinely doing well, Sandoval stated at BravoCon 2022, adding that he’s been reading news about their purported breakup for years.

He clarified that the divorce rumors most likely surfaced as a result of people believing one of them was moving out after a truck was seen outside of their home.

Somebody said, “Oh, sure, they’re done,” when we shot this stuff for Alka-Seltzer. He told us at the time that there were shifting trucks in the street.

