Effort Sesh! Ex-Khloe Kardashian’s Gym Photo Receives Support from Tristan Thompson.

Tristan Thompson is renowned for making public his feelings for his on-again, off-again girlfriend Khlo Kardashian.

After becoming linked in September 2016, Thompson and Kardashian rapidly developed a serious relationship.

In September 2017, Us Weekly broke the news that they were expecting their first child together.

My biggest wish came true! A baby is coming to us! God had a plan all along, despite my waiting and wondering. He was acting with knowledge. I only had to wait and have faith in Him. I still find it hard to accept that our love gave birth to live.

the Revenge Body host exclaimed on Instagram in December 2017. Tristan, I appreciate your kind and unconditional love. I appreciate how you treated me like a queen. I appreciate how you always make me feel attractive. Tristan, I want to thank you most of all for making me a mother!

The couple’s happiness, however, was short-lived when, in March 2018, two days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True, pictures of Thompson with another woman surfaced online.

Uslater verified that the NBA player had cheated on Kardashian more than once when she was expecting.

In November 2018, Kardashian tweeted, “His error was certainly embarrassing and painful, but I do believe that I am strong enough to handle anything.” I make the decision to learn a lesson from every circumstance, even the unpleasant ones. Tristan has changed as a result of this, but more importantly, he is a wonderful father to our precious baby True.

Eventually, the pair remained together until Thompson was discovered kissing Kylie Jenner’s former closest friend, Jordyn Woods.

Unverified the breakup of the duo in February 2019 following Thompson’s encounter with Woods.

All I wanted was a better result. In Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June 2019, Kardashian said, “I was hoping for better for my daughter and myself.” It seems like they are both at fault, so I won’t talk to him. When I was nine months pregnant, take a look at what he did. Yet I was aware that was who he was. I had no idea she was like that.

According to a second insider, the couple was thinking about giving True a sibling because she was the ideal age. Yet over a year later, they split up once more.