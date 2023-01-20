Friends to Lovers! Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber’s Relationship Timeline

a friendly group that became a family. Although Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have been married for more than 20 years, they were close friends before their relationship progressed to a romantic one.

At my agent’s wedding, we first spoke. Crawford explained to Harper’s Bazaar in July 2016: “When I met him, I was still dating Richard [Gere], and he didn’t want to attend the wedding with me. Rande wasn’t looking to meet anyone either because he already had a girlfriend at the time. The best moment to meet someone is then because you’re most authentic. After Richard and I split up, we became friends and later began dating.

The supermodel, who was wed to the Pretty Woman actress from 1991 to 1995, gave platonic love as the foundation for the loyalty and enduring love she later discovered with Gerber.

She said in a 2013 Master Class, “We began off as friends, and I know that Rande and I, we will always be friends, no matter what. It keeps the relationship aloft since it is founded and grounded on friendship. There is usually some measure of deference. We appreciate one other’s perspectives on parenting and our personal lives, as well as on matters related to our jobs. We pay close attention to one another. No matter what, I would want that friendship in my life.

The entrepreneur, in contrast, has concurred with Crawford over the years about their BFF-style relationship, telling Entertainment Tonight July 2015 that the two began as friends and have maintained their friendship throughout their marriage. He said, “You simply have to maintain that friendliness and fun in the relationship.”

The pair later wed in a private ceremony in the Bahamas in May 1998. They had daughters Kaia and Presley in 1999 and 2001, respectively.

When cosmetics artist Harmony Kubiak claimed she had an affair with Gerber in 2000 following the inauguration of his New Orleans restaurant, Whiskey Blue, at the W Hotel, the Cougar Town alum and the New Yorker got into trouble in 2004. Later, Gerber refuted the allegations.

He claimed in a statement at the time that the claims that I had extramarital affairs were absolutely unfounded and false. I like my wife and family more than anything, and we won’t let rumours like these affect our marriage in any way.

However, five years later, Gerber was once more in the news when he was accused of sexual harassment by two ex-employees who said they were sacked for refusing the restaurant owner’s advances. At the time, Gerber rejected the accusations, calling them wholly unfounded.

According to reports, a former waitress claimed in a lawsuit that Rande Gerber made one attempt at kissing and fondling her in September 2008. The Gerber Group issued a statement that read, “This accusation is a flagrant fabrication that will be proven wrong.” Several people will testify that they were with Mr. Gerber during the little time period in question and that Mr. Gerber never kissed or touched any servers, including George Clooney, the bar management, and other people.

For his part, Clooney said in a statement to Access Hollywood that he spent the entire evening with Rande and that this incident never occurred. Period.

Gerber and Crawford have stuck with their marriage despite difficulties, and they frequently extol the virtues of their positive relationship. TheFair Gamestar revealed the trick to maintaining the romance in August 2011.

We do go out on dates. She told Redbook, “I know that sounds cheesy, but that’s what it is time for the two of us. We recently saw The Hangover in a theatre. My spouse desperately needed that kind of movie because he recently lost his father. It was a getaway.

Crawford was very open about the couple’s successful sex life.

You will go through dry periods if you simply wait for the right opportunity to present itself. She told Redbook that occasionally, you need to lightly lubricate the gears. Simply declare that tonight will be the night and give it precedence. It’s not difficult to change your mood if you’re not in the right frame of mind.

To view Crawford and Gerber's whole relationship history, scroll down: