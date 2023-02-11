From “Pon De Replay” to “Lingerie,” Rihanna Has Changed a Lot Over the Years.

Since the early 2000s, Rihanna has carved herself a reputation for herself not only in the music business but also in the movie, fashion, and cosmetics industries.

The singer, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was born in Barbados in 1988. Jay-Z first heard of her in 2005 after she sent a Pon de Replay demo to Def Jam Records. She released the song as her debut single later that year after joining the label, followed by her debut album, Music of the Sun.

With the release of her sophomore album, A Girl Like Me, in 2006, Rihanna‘s popularity continued, but it wasn’t until the following year’s release of her smash hit Umbrella that she became a household name.

For the song, which was featured on her album Good Girl Gone Bad and featured her mentor Jay-Z, she received her first Grammy Award in 2008.

After her turbulent relationship with Chris Brown came to an end in 2009 after his incarceration for attacking her physically, Rihanna changed her sound from pop to hip-hop and rock fusion with her fourth album, Rated R.

As she explored bubblegum pop on 2010’s cloud, EDM on 2012’s Unapologetic, and modern R&B on 2016’s Anti, her sound continued to develop.

Rihanna became a business mogul while juggling a hectic singing career and a number of successful ventures. Before founding her own cosmetics, lingerie, and skincare businesses, Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty, and Fenty Skin, she joined Jay-streaming Z’s service Tidal as a co-owner in 2015. In 2019, she also debuted the Fenty fashion brand under the luxury conglomerate LVMH.

In addition, Rihanna has appeared in a number of films and TV programs. In addition to voicing a role in the 2015 DreamWorks Animation feature Home, she made her big-screen debut in the 2012 action movie Battleship.

Following a recurring role in Bates Motel’s final season, she played in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) and Ocean’s 8 (2018).

She spoke about her hectic schedule with Interview magazine in 2019 and said, “I don’t leave things hanging.” I will spend the entire day at a meeting, leave that meeting at one or two in the morning, and then return home with a small group of workers to work until five or seven in the morning.

For three months straight, I used to spend all of my time in the studio, and an album would eventually be released. It now resembles a carousel. One day I work in fashion, the next in lingerie, the third in beauty, and the fourth in music. It’s similar to having a large family that you must provide for.

Rihanna‘s life altered in May 2022 when she gave birth to a boy with her partner A$AP Rocky.

She stated this at a press conference in advance of Super Bowl LVII in February 2023, where she will perform at halftime, saying “something just happens” that makes you feel like you can take on the world and do anything.

One of the biggest stages in the world is the Super Bowl. She continued, “As terrifying as it was—I haven’t been on stage in seven years—something there’s thrilling about the challenge of it all, which is why I chose this year to accept the offer. The singer of California King Bed previously declined a halftime performance in favor of Colin Kaepernick‘s protest.

This year, I need to do this because it’s vital to me, Rihanna remarked. My son has to see it because it’s crucial for representation.