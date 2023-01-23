Gabrielle! Ayesha! Jordyn! Meet the Spouses of Basketball Athletes.

adoration off the court Over the years, famous people have gotten married to professional basketball players, including Gabrielle Union, Ayesha Curry, Jordyn Woods, and more.

The actress from “Bring It On” first met Dwyane Wade in 2007 at a Super Bowl party. Due to scheduling conflicts and distance issues, the two broke up at the beginning of 2013, but renewed their romance at the end of the year and got engaged.

I reevaluated my priorities throughout the summer. Union told Glamour in 2014, “I’d always wanted a great career with back-to-back jobs, but I realized I wasn’t prepared to compromise my love for it.” I made the decision that going ahead, my work schedule needed to fit our family’s needs.

After the couple’s August 2014 wedding, Union became the stepmother of the former Miami Heat player’s children from previous relationships, Zaire, Zaya, and Xaiver. Wade and Union adopted their daughter Kaavia through a surrogate four years after their wedding.

While attending church in North Carolina, Ayesha and Stephen Curry first met when they were both quite young. However, they did not start dating again until they reconnected as adults.

She was 22 and I was 23. The point guard for the Golden State Warriors told Parents Magazine in 2016: “But I knew I had found the right woman, and I wanted to build a life with her.”

After being married in July 2011, Ayesha and Stephen welcomed their daughter Riley. In July 2015 and July 2018, respectively, the couple welcomed their son Cannon and daughter Ryan into their household.

For her part, Woods’ path to falling in love with Karl-Anthony Towns wasn’t the smoothest. Tristan Thompson, Khlo Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, made headlines after kissing Kylie Jenner when they were together.

The model and Minnesota Timberwolves star bonded over the loss of a parent after parting ways with the reality star in May 2020. While Woods’s father passed away from cancer in 2017, Town’s mother passed away in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 problems.

With the proper individual, you can give a lot of yourself. We have known each other for a very long time, she said to Extra in September. We had been great friends for a while since we had naturally linked by losing a parent when we were both very young.

Woods and Towns lavishly celebrated their second anniversary in May 2022 with a romantic excursion and pricey presents.

Karl surprised me with a weekend trip to the same resort where John and Jackie Kennedy spent their honeymoon, a whole wardrobe, an incredible photo shoot with a renowned photographer, and an unforgettable experience, the Los Angeles resident wrote on Instagram. I had no idea we were going anywhere. I cherish you, @karltowns! You always remind me and make me feel like a queen.