Gigi Hadid Said She Was “Very Glad” that Khai Malik Spent Time with Her Father Zayn Malik.

Ms. Gigi Hadid Since their on-again, off-again romance started, Zayn Malik has experienced a lot.

The former member of One Direction stated that the couple’s daughter Khai would give birth in September 2020.

At the moment, Malik announced through Twitter that “our baby girl is here, healthy & gorgeous”. It would be hard to attempt to express how I am feeling at this moment in words.

The model and the British crooner were expecting their first child, Us Weekly announced in April 2020. According to a source who spoke exclusively with Us, the then-pregnant singer has always wanted to start a family with Zayn.

In November 2015, Hadid and Malik’s romance got off to a pretty conventional start. I just popped the question. He noted on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash-Up in December 2016 that it was rather straightforward. A gentleman never divulges all the information! Nonetheless, we did meet, talk, and go on a date.

Two months later, the artist debuted the music video for Pillowtalk, his first solo single, in which none other than his new girlfriend was featured. The newlyweds proceeded to flaunt their romance that spring, making their red carpet debut at the Met Gala a few weeks later and appearing in a Vogue photoshoot in April 2016.

The first time Hadid and Malik split up was in June 2016, but they quickly got back together. From that moment on, their relationship moved quickly, at least for a few years.

We make an effort not to obsess over [dating in the spotlight], The ex-boy band member spoke exclusively to us in 2017 September. Many people are overly involved with the lives of other people. I just focus on our relationship and try to treat my partner fairly, and she reciprocates. We both wish for the best, as do we all.

In March 2018, the couple broke up for the second time, although this time, it didn’t last very long. After reuniting a month later, they parted ways once more in January 2019.

Hadid had a two-month relationship with The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron during their year-long separation. Malik, meanwhile, finished the album’s promotional tour and was quiet for the remainder of the year.

Us broke the news that the couple had reconciled in January 2020 after several months of attempting to make things work. They welcomed Khain one month later, but several sources told Us in October 2021 that the couple had broken up once more.