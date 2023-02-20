As “GMA3” Left the Country, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Gathered in Mexico with a PDA.

Weeks after departing GMA3, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were seen kissing while enjoying the sun in Mexico.

Photos acquired by the Daily Mail on Saturday, February 18 show Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, kissing while they were relaxing by a pool in Puerto Vallarta.

Robach sported a black string bikini with gold details, while Holmes chose a pair of multicolored board shorts. The native of Arkansas saw Robach apply sunscreen from his chair while grinning and holding a beer in his hand. The two news anchors were laughing heartily and taking advantage of their free time.

The couple was seen holding hands while they traveled across Mexico prior to the most recent PDA photos. On February 15, they were captured on camera wrapping their arms around each other’s waists as they were touring Puerto Vallarta.

Weeks after Holmes and Robach left ABC, they traveled to Mexico. A choice has been taken, and Amy and T.J. are no longer together, a source exclusively confirmed to US Weekly on January 13. They are negotiating exit agreements and an announcement with the network.

The pair won’t be returning to the afternoon program after news of their romance made headlines in November 2022, the network stated on January 27. We all concluded it’s best for everyone if Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes leave ABC News, the network said in a statement after having numerous fruitful meetings with them about their alternatives. We appreciate their contributions and are aware of their talent and dedication over the years.

Hours after the news, they were seen kissing in Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively revealed to Us that Robach’s experience with the network led to a larger severance package.

She had a higher contract and had worked at ABC for a longer time. The informant said that she also hosted other shows on GMA3 and 20/20. They received the compensation they were due for the remaining time on their contracts.

One week after pictures of the co-anchors getting close in November 2022 while being married to their respective partners surfaced, they were initially fired from the program.

During their absence from the network, the romance between Robach and Holmes grew more intense. Robach and Holmes were seen cuddling close to one another at the Atlanta airport on December 26, 2022. Days later, the Us revealed that Holmes had filed for divorce from his estranged wife Marlee Fiebig.

Holmes married Fiebig three years after divorcing Amy Ferson, with whom he has a daughter named Brianna, 28, and a son named Jaiden. In January 2013, their daughter Sabine was born.

Two years after divorcing her first husband Tim McIntosh, with whom she has daughters Ava, 19, and Analise, 16, Robach wed Andrew Shuin in 2010. The Melrose Place alum’s children Nathan, Aidan, and Wyatt from his former marriage to Jennifer Hageney also adopted the 20/20 coanchor as their stepmother.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue s Blended Family Guide

Shue, 55, and Robach, 42, are not currently on the best of terms.

He has no desire for her to leave GMA and be with T.J., an insider exclusively revealed to us on Valentine’s Day. Because of how chaotic everything has been, he is taking it hard.

Robach keeps her attention on the future in spite of the conflict. The insider said Amy is okay with having to look for a new career now that she has found love. She is okay with their love being publicly displayed. Some believe that because they are so open, they may even have greater employment prospects together.