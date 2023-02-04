During His 2023 Grammys Performance, Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff.

Before Takeoff’s tragic passing in November 2022, Migos had been a rap group for more than a decade. During that time, they had many highs and lows as artists and as a family.

The group Migos was founded in 2008 while they were still in high school and consisted of the late Takeoff, Quavo (actual name Quavious Keyate Marshall), and Offset (born Kiari Kendrell Cephus) (born Kirshnik Khari Ball). Offset is Quavo’s cousin, and Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle.

Quavo’s mother, Edna Marshall, who is also Takeoff’s grandma, fell ill when he was starting to reach his adolescence. He revealed in a 2018 Rolling Stone cover story that she contracted this staph infection in her leg. She was paying all the expenses in addition to the cost of her medication. And while I saw it, it truly stung.

He had previously lost his father when he was a little child and watching how his mother struggled to support him and his sisters inspired him to achieve. He told the magazine that it simply helped him become more focused. I vowed to make it work. And ever after, it worked like magic.

Offset was motivated to find a way to spend all of his time and energy after learning that his older brother had been given a 15-year prison term around the same time. He and Quavo immediately began collaborating on songs, and Takeoff later joined them.

They knew what each other brought to the table since they had spent so much time together.

According to Offset, who is married to Cardi B, “[Takeoff] is talkative with the people he f ks with, he loves, but he silent to everyone else.” He does a lot of analysis, which I believe makes his raps so powerful. Takeoff experienced some powerful s. He is simply strong.

Quavo and Takeoff released their debut album as a duet in October 2022, titled Only Built for Infinity Links, as Offset pursued other chances, including parenting his five children.

Sadly, Takeoff’s career was cut short when he passed away in Houston at the young age of 28 on November 1. When a fight broke out and several individuals were shot, the Georgia native was at a bowling alley with Quavo.

Authorities proclaimed takeoff dead at the scene. The publicist for the rapper told the Associated Press that the musician had passed away.