A Happy Birthday to Sheesh! Emma Roberts Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Her Ex-Boyfriend Cody John.

a charming romance. Since their first joint social media post as a couple, Emma Roberts and Cody John have been showing off their PDA.

Nice, nice, John captioned an Instagram image from August 2022 that showed him on a yacht kissing the Holidatestar. The private photo was taken less than a year after Us Weekly reported that Roberts and Garrett Hedlund had separated in February 2022. The couple that broke up in March 2019 continued to get along as co-parents to their son Rhodes, who was born in December 2020.

Emma and Garrett get along well as parents. A source exclusively revealed to Us after the breakup that Hedlund has been struggling with addiction [problems] for years, adding that when he’s sober, he’s a terrific person and they’ve been handling co-parenting extremely well.

Since becoming Instagram official, TheUnfabulousalum and her new partner have been seen out and about together numerous times. The two actors got together for a Christmas meal in December 2022 to honor Saks Fifth Avenue.

Nothing beats cocktails and dinner outside, particularly at Caviar Kaspia, Roberts wrote through Instagram with images of herself wearing the little black dress she wore for the event.

The pair were seated next to one other at the French restaurant, despite the fact that the New Yorker opted not to pose with John for any red carpet shots while at the event. In the past, Roberts has been open about the difficulties of dating while a public figure and her desire to keep her love life private.

Never again will I discuss relationships that I am in, am ending, or have ended. In May 2019, two months after they were first seen together, she told Cosmopolitan, “It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience. It’s difficult to mature. The fact that I can’t have a private moment sometimes makes me unhappy.

There is a whole new element because of Twitter and Instagram where anyone can remark on what you’re doing and no one knows the genuine story. That’s tough. The individuals I love and who I adore also know what is true and what has transpired in my own life.

The American Horry Tale actor and the actress from “The Art of Getting By” were lovers from 2012 to 2019. The couple announced their engagement in March 2014, however, they later broke up and then got back together multiple times before calling it quits for good.

In a May 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, Roberts made a hint about how she handles breakups.

Every ending is difficult, in my opinion, regardless of who you are, what you do, or where you are in the world.

