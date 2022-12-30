History of Richard Gere’s Relationships: Cindy Crawford, Alejandra Silva, and More.!

Onscreen and off, silver and suave! Along with his three previous marriages, Richard Gere has dated on and off in Hollywood throughout the years.

The Pretty Woman star and their wife Alejandra Silva have been together since 2018 and have a blended family of six people. Alexander, the couple’s first child, was born in February 2019 and was followed by their second son in April 2020.

Silva and ex-husband Govind Friedland share a son Albert, born in 2012, while The Runaway Brideactor and ex-wife Carey Lowell share a son Homer, born in 2000.

Although Gere and Silva want to keep their personal lives secret, the Spaniards occasionally post rare pictures of their kids on social media.

For Many Years, Dr. T & the Womenstars’ Romance Has Been the Center of Attention.

Gere, who throughout the years has been associated with prominent celebrities including Barbra Streisand, Priscilla Presley, and Susan Sarandon, made headlines when he wed Cindy Crawford in 1991. Crawford was sweeping the globe as one of the biggest supermodels of the time, and the actor had just had the enormous success of 1990’s Pretty Woman.

Read More: Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Says She Was Cremated and Died at Home.!

Look, Richard taught me a lot. The Fair Game actress gave Porter magazine an explanation for her choice to leave her ex-husband out of her memoir, Becoming, in 2015. “I learned how to be famous,” she said.

That lesson is not universal, to reiterate. Additionally, a lot of the personal lessons I got from that were for me.

He wed Lowell in 2002, two years after the couple’s son Homer was born after they had split up in 1995. Following Lowell’s divorce petition from the actor in 2013, Gere began dating Padma Lakshmi. In 2015, he met Silva, and the rest is history. One year later, Gere and Lowell finally divorced.

Regarding his relationship with Silva, Gere remarked to Hola! magazine in 2018 that he had “discovered the calm and happy life I have always craved.”

Read More: Get Kyle Richards’ Thick Lashes with Her Favorite Mascara for Just $8!

The benefactor said, “I feel like I’m in a true fairy tale,” in response. About her marriage to Gere a year later, she told Hello! magazine, “I genuinely feel like the luckiest woman in the world.

” He is the most modest, sensitive, kind, caring, attentive, humorous, and generous man I’ve ever met. How shall I put it? I really love you! What would make you happy today if you were asked that question every morning? Every single day, he talks about how important I am to him. I feel incredibly fortunate.