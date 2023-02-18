History of The Relationship Between Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs with Pictures.

I cherish you as in a love song. Despite having a shared love of music, Kellie Pickler and her husband Kyle Jacobs decided to take their time before getting married.

The American Idol star and her future husband connected through a common friend in the middle of the 2000s. Jacob’s pickup line was “Hello, I’m Kyle,” and the couple both remembered it from playing Us Weekly’s Newlywed Game in December 2015. I write songs.

The singer of Red High Heels made light of her response by saying, “I was like, Awesome,” while rolling her eyes. No, she said, we began writing the following day.

But neither of them was eager to make their way down the aisle. Pickler admitted during the 2009 radio program GAC Nights: Live From Nashville that she wasn’t ready to put her husband first because she was only 22 and had just started her career. I’ll hold off starting a family until I’m in a position in my work where I can say, “This can come in second.”

She was crazy about Jacobs, he was crazy about me, and I couldn’t imagine being with anybody else, the country singer remarked at the time.

As announced in June 2010 that the More Than a Memory co-writer proposed following a more than two-year relationship. It’s true! Pickler’s agent informed us of the idea. She’s quite enthusiastic!

For her part, the singer of Don’t You Know You’re Beautiful reflected on the passionate occasion seven years later, sharing that Jacobs proposed on June 15, which also happened to be her grandmother’s birthday.

Pickler remarked on Instagram in March 2017 that “June 15 will always be one of the most meaningful days in my life.” Kyle and I were at Rosemary Beach, Florida, on that particular day in 2010 for what he said was just a vacation. After a special supper that night, we strolled down the beach after dusk. I had no idea that he had covertly buried a little wooden box in the sand.

The performer recalled that the package contained a journal that Jacobs had penned for her, a seashell with the name Faye of her grandmother written on it, and a stunning engagement ring.

It was amazing that Kyle was unaware that my grandmother’s birthday fell on THAT day. She said, “It felt like my lovely angel, the one I call mom, was giving us her blessing.” Hence, Kyle and I enjoy celebrating June 15th together since we are madly in love and will always be.

Pickler exclusively revealed to Us whether she intended to have more children with her spouse two years later.

The Christmas at Graceland actress revealed in May 2019 that she and her dog have two tiny puppies. Right now, we are dog parents.

The couple suffered a tragedy when Jacobs’ apparent suicide death occurred in February 2023, over four years later.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police said in a statement to Variety at the time that officers and members of the Nashville Fire Department responded and discovered resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, dead in an upstairs bedroom/office from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Pickler, according to reports, was at home throughout the event.