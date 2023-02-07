How Mila Reacted to Ashton’s Popular Red Carpet Photos with Me, by Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher‘s Disembodied Red Carpet Postures in Support of Their Next Movie Went Viral, and Even Mila Kunis had Opinions on The Press Tour.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Relationship Timeline

Even yesterday night, she sent us an email, During her appearance on the February 6 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, Witherspoon, 46, stated. You two seem so uncomfortable together on the red carpet, she remarks.

The Sweet Home Alabama star, meanwhile, was looking on the bright side of working with Kunis’s 45-year-old husband, stating, “It was simply nice to get to know her significant other since I’ve loved her for so long.”

The 39-year-olds Kutcher and Kunis initially worked together on That 70s Show from 1998 until 2006. The couple eventually began dating after becoming friends off-screen, and they were married in 2015. They share a son Dimitri, 6, and a daughter Wyatt, 8.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline

Witherspoon has been married to Jim Toth since 2010 and they have a son named Tennessee who is 10 years old. The Cruel Intentions star is also the mother of Deacon, 19, and Ava, 23, whom she had with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Recently, Kutcher and Witherspoon garnered media attention by promoting their new Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine.

Two friends who swap houses for a week in the movie, which also stars Jesse Williams, Zo Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn, come to terms with their affection for one another.

Celebrities Who Became Bf Fs With Their Costars

But off-screen, the couple raised brows with their joint red carpet outings. Social media users immediately questioned why Kutcher and Witherspoon appeared to be out of rhythm in some images from premieres.

The Legally Blonde star clarified the truth about her bond with the entrepreneur during her talk show interview. He is really competent. She said on Monday that he is the funniest person. I mean, what a moron. We had a great night, and I texted Mila whenever he wore a ridiculous outfit. I would ask, “What’s he wearing?”

The native of Louisiana claimed that she and Kutcher had to make friends on set. These are my dogs, I said. They are my children. Witherspoon talked about how she and her coworker became friends after first not knowing each other all that well. “My kids would taunt him about his football team,” she recalled.