“The Epitome of Class”: How The Stars Reacted to Lance Reddick’s Death.

goodbye to a brilliant star. As the theWirealum passed away at age 60 on Friday, March 17, his Hollywood coworkers praised him for his work as an actor and a person.

In a statement to US Weekly on Friday, Lance Reddick’s representative confirmed that the actor passed away unexpectedly this morning from natural causes. His children, Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick, as well as his wife, Stephanie Reddick, survive him. In Baltimore, the city of his birth, momcares.org is where donations can be made in his honor. Lance is going to be sorely missed. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.

Wandell Pierce, who co-starred with Lance on the HBO criminal thriller The Wire, was one of the first people to pay tribute to the Maryland native.

Pierce, 59, described himself as a “guy of immense strength and grace” in a tweet on Friday.

He was equally skilled as a musician and an actor. the pinnacle of elegance. A sudden, unforeseen, sharply painful loss for our family of artists. Unfathomable suffering for his own family and close friends. Best wishes, my friend. Here, you left your mark. RIP.

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, added that Lance Reddick was a very lovely man and a very great performer.

Lance was slated to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show the following week and was in the middle of a press tour for John Wick: Chapter 4 when he passed away. A carousel of Instagram pictures of him and his pups marketing a full range of @johnwickmovie dog merchandise was his most recent social media post.

Ballerina, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and White Guys Can’t Jump will all feature posthumous appearances from the Fringe alum who wed Stephanie in 2011.

One of Lance’s fellow performers, Ben Stiller, acknowledged his abilities following his passing.

Meanwhile, Stephen King observed that he was in the middle of rewatching The Wire when he heard the news of Lance sinning at the egregiously unfair age of 60.