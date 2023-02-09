I Am Pulling for Them! Celebrities Dating Sportspeople.

For the players and the game’s sake! Celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Jennifer Lopez, and Victoria Beckham have a thing for athletic men, and they’re not the only ones.

Following meeting David Beckham two years earlier after a soccer game, the former Spice Girls singer married the former soccer player in July 1999. Since then, she and the hot athlete have welcomed four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Yes, love, at first sight, does exist, Victoria declared in a letter she sent to herself when she was younger for the British Vogue edition in October 2016. You will experience it at the Manchester United players’ lounge, however, specifics will be vague because you will become slightly inebriated.

In contrast, Lopez and former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after dating for two years.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the couple to postpone their wedding, but they continued to support each other by going to Rodriguez’s performance during Lopez’s presidential inauguration in January 2021. In the end, they decided to part ways in April 2021.

Culpo, on the other hand, has had two prominent relationships with football players but has not yet wed an athlete. After divorcing football player Danny Amendola in March 2018, the model began dating running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers in June 2019.

The Sports Illustrated model supported McCaffrey despite the coronavirus outbreak. In September 2020, she posted two pictures of the pair on vacation earlier in the summer under the caption “ITS GAME DAYlets goooo @christianmccaffrey.”

In the fall of 2022, after McCaffrey had been transferred to the San Francisco 49ers, Culpo continued to support her man. AWESOME YEAR! The Culpo Sisters star posted on Instagram in January 2023 as the team prepared to enter the playoffs, “So proud of you @christianmccaffrey.” You merit all of this and more.

Artem Chigvintsev, a male athlete, fell in love with Nikki Bella, a former WWE wrestler, in January 2019.

At the time, Us Weekly revealed in an exclusive report that the former Dancing With the Stars partners were dating. After the Russian dancer proposed in November 2020, the couple announced their engagement the following year. Since then, the pair have welcomed son Matteo into the world and married in 2022.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian romance are one to remember. The internet entrepreneur, who has a daughter named Olympia with Williams, has always supported his wife’s sporting endeavors. In interviews and on social media, he frequently extols Williams’ virtues as a sportswoman.

