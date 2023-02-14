Oops! Jackson Mahomes, Brother of Patrick Mahomes, Disrupts Super Bowl Interview by Dancing.

While Patrick Mahomes garners attention for his performance on the field, his family frequently draws attention for their antics off the field.

The father, Pat Mahomes, mother, Jackson Mahomes, and wife, Brittany Matthews, are the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs’ support system. In September 2020, the football star and his high school sweetheart got engaged.

You changed the focus of a day that was intended to honor you to honor us. It’s always you and I, always us. Following the proposal, which occurred one day after Patrick’s 25th birthday, Matthews posted via Instagram.

I’ll never forget what you said to me when you stared into my eyes at this precise time! This day would not have been better without you; you completely took my breath away. You have my unending love! Cheers to a lifetime spent together and an unbreakable relationship.

Sterling, the couple’s daughter, was born in February 2021. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Big Game earlier that month, Matthews criticized media that compared her guy to Tom Brady and supported Patrick at the Super Bowl LV.

She tweeted at the time, “Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the greatest players in the league.” She criticized SportsCenter’s choice of image in another post by stating, “Y’all are [trash can emojis] for this too, but he looks dang nice to me.

” Although the outcome was not what we had hoped for, 15 gave it his all, and I will always and forever be proud of him. Let’s start a family now!

In 2021, Matthews Gave Birth to Sterling, a Daughter, and In 2022, Bronze, a Male.

Jackson was in the spotlight during the 2021–2022 season as Matthews continued to stir up controversy through her social media activity, and Patrick was forced to respond to inquiries regarding a video of his sibling dousing Ravens fans who had been harassing his family with water after a loss in September 2021.

He told the journalists, “Obviously, it’s something we don’t necessarily want to do. There were remarks made to him and [Brittany] that are not shown in the video. He has been successful at attempting not to react to that stuff.

He takes a lot, is typically fairly good at it, learns from it, and makes every effort to avoid those folks.