Facebook 0 Likes
Twitter 0 Followers
Instagram 0 Followers
Social Links
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Follow
Social Links
Facebook 0 Likes
Twitter 0 Followers
Instagram 0 Followers
The Latest
2 minute read

Jana Kramer Has “Fears and Doubts” About Telling Kids About Her New Boyfriend.

Vishal Rana
Jana Kramer Has "Fears and Doubts" About Telling Kids About Her New Boyfriend.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

opening a new page. Since her breakup with Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer has spoken openly about the emotional rollercoaster she has experienced.

After nearly six years of marriage, Us Weekly announced in April 2021 that the One Tree Hill alum has filed for divorce from the former football player. In the same month that the breakup was revealed, Kramer disclosed that she had struggled to maintain the union.

Jana Kramer Has "Fears and Doubts" About Telling Kids About Her New Boyfriend.

I’ve loved deeply. I’ve made amends. I’ve worked hard. She posted on Instagram at the time, “I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.” I’ve simply had enough of fighting.

Time to get better. Thank you for your love, compassion, and support. You have fought alongside me on this path in many ways, and I am appreciative of that. Although I will always support you in doing so, you cannot fight this battle by yourself.

Jana Kramer Has "Fears and Doubts" About Telling Kids About Her New Boyfriend.

A source exclusively revealed to Us that the actress from Approaching Midnight, who shares a child with the former NFL player named Jolie and a boy named Jace, discovered a recent infidelity that caused her to terminate things permanently.

After a year of marriage, the former couple previously separated in 2016. After Us shared the news of Caussin’s infidelity, they briefly split up. The native of Virginia got treatment for sex addiction, and the couple later reaffirmed their vows.

Read More: Comedy by Andy Cohen He Came with A “Pocket Full of Edibles” to The CNN New Year’s Eve Broadcast.!

The insider said in April 2021 that Jana’s discovery of [Mike’s] repeated infidelity was the final straw. He added that the pair had been attending weekly couple counseling sessions before to the divorce.

According to a second source, Mike and Jana concur that the situation is hopeless as it stands. The insider clarified that although the former athlete always regrets his actions in light of his prior transgressions, sadly it doesn’t stop there.

According to the insider, Kramer is aware that she gave it her all and did her best before leaving. She is undoubtedly standing her ground and adamant that she won’t take him back. She’s finished, but it’s been emotionally taxing.

Jana Kramer Has "Fears and Doubts" About Telling Kids About Her New Boyfriend.

Read More: Mike Tomlin: A Look at the Net Worth of the Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach

Love at First Sight Since then, Darkstar has resumed her social media activities and her hosting duties for the Whine Down podcast. The actress has never been afraid to talk about her highs and lows with fans, whether it be online or on the radio.

See everything the Christmas in Mississippi star has to say about her split, including how she’s pursuing her profession and being a single mother, by scrolling down.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Vishal Rana
Vishal Is the Content Writer at Only Katy. He Covers Multiple Categories Along with Television, Entertainment, Breaking News, Restaurants &, Etc.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane Were Seen Holding Hands While on A Family Vacation

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane Were Seen Holding Hands While on A Family Vacation.

January 24, 2023
Next Article
The Career of Sheryl Lee Ralph: From 'dreamgirls' to 'abbott Elementary'

The Career of Sheryl Lee Ralph: From 'Dreamgirls' to 'Abbott Elementary'.

January 25, 2023
Related Posts