Jason Kelce Confirms His 2023 NFL Comeback and Thanks His Wife and Family for Their Support.

Right swipe for love! After connecting with Kylie McDevitt through an online dating app, Jason Kelce discovered a wonderful connection.

In November 2015, the former hockey coach shared her first Instagram photo with the Philadelphia Eagles player and commented, “Thank heavens you swiped right too.

McDevitt rose to the position of top cheerleader for the football center soon after the couple started dating.

I will always be inspired by your endurance, enthusiasm, and dedication. I’m excited to support you during another season!, Using Instagram, she posted in July 2019. I adore you, J, as well as Winn, Bubs, and little Kelce.

Over a year before delivering their first child, Kelce, whose brother Travis Kelce plays in the NFL, and the Pennsylvania native got married in April 2018.

I’m exhausted. Days after McDevitt gave birth to Wyatt in October 2019, Jason remarked to reporters that the past few nights spent in the hospital had been fairly long. They’re doing fantastically. Very, really healthy babies were delivered. Everything went pretty nicely, and the mom and the baby are both healthy.

He said, “I did very little effort, but it’s fairly amazing,” at the moment. It was a remarkable occasion, and my father told me a story about when my brother was born two years after I was, and while I was waiting in the waiting room, one of the nurses approached me and inquired about my future plans. I declared that I wanted to have children. In a way, being able to welcome the newest family member completes the cycle.

Elliotte, the couple’s second child, was welcomed in March 2021 by the former Super Bowl champion and McDevitt. They revealed the growth of their brood less than a year later.

A second Kelce woman? No problem if we do. The teaching assistant posted an Instagram image from September 2022 of Wyatt and Elliott wearing similar Big Sister hoodies while on a family apple-picking expedition.

Baby Girllssss Everywhere!!, Travis Replied at The Time.

While Wyatt and Elliott are already ardent Eagles supporters, Jason and McDevitt enjoy their quiet life with their kids.

Evidently, Wyatt is also very excited about the Eagles’ victory last night. The North Carolina native shared video of his eldest daughter singing the full fight song in her crib on Instagram in January 2023. “Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her bed,” he wrote.

In the now-viral video, Wyatt cheered E-A-G-L-E-S before nodding off just after her father’s NFL club won during the playoffs for the 2022–2023 season. (A championship game later that month decided that the Eagles would play in Super Bowl LVII as the NFC division’s representative.)

See Jason and McDevitt’s relationship development here, from their time as a dating couple through their time as proud parents: