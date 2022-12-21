Jason Oppenheim: Marie-Lou and I Have Been Cohabiting for Some Time.

Jason Oppenheim doesn’t care if everyone knows that he’s in love! With regard to his relationship with Marie-Lou Nurk, The Selling Sunset boss hasn’t been coy.

Since July 2022, the real estate tycoon has been linked to the model, who is 20 years his junior. When he and his twin brother Brett Oppenheim were vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, the twosome first met. The twosome was observed packing on the PDA throughout the remainder of the journey. They allegedly got along because the Paris native didn’t know who Jason was.

He told People about their initial encounter: “I liked that she hadn’t watched the show, so she didn’t really know who I was or about my relationship with Chrishell.

Jason is making reference to his previous relationship, which lasted less than a year in 2021 and involved Chrishell Stause. The fifth season of the show focused on the coworkers’ relationship, and the conclusion revealed that they had broken up.

The Oppenheim Group cofounder exclusively disclosed to Us Weekly in April 2022 how their separation aired, stating confidentially that it was an incredibly trying moment and that it was, I believe, an intentional decision that we were not recorded together. I didn’t feel at ease. It was an extremely challenging moment, I mean.

Even months later, Jason said that he was still processing all of the thoughts and feelings, saying: “I think it’s going to be a longer process than I imagined.” I’m trying my hardest, but it’s still a little raw. And I believe that watching the most recent episode again has only complicated matters.

Stause revealed that she is dating non-binary artist G Flip during the season 5 reunion, which aired in May 2022. Jason has always been a positive influence in the relationship, and his romance with Nurk hasn’t changed that.

I enjoy having dinner dates with Chrishell and G. I could manage it. We could accomplish it. I m in. Chrishell, I’m in if you are.

Jason stated that Nurk had taped parts when the sixth season of Selling Sunset began production, but he has no desire for publicity or a significant position on the show. Fans could get to witness Stause interact with her ex-boyfriend, though.