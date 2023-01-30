Jason Sudeikis Gets Hugged by Olivia Wilde Following the Custody Dispute and Nanny Drama.

cooperative parents. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis look to be on good terms after months of headline-grabbing controversy when they were seen hugging in Los Angeles.

Inside Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde S Messy Custody Battle: A Complete Timeline

After a recent meeting, the ex-couple was seen saying goodbye. They conversed as they made their way to their cars, and according to images and footage published on Saturday, January 28 by the Daily Mail, Sudeikis, 47, could be seen giggling at something Wilde said.

The two kept it casual, with the Ted Lassostar donning a Cheers baseball cap, Nike sneakers, and a white hoodie with navy slacks. For her part, 38-year-old Wilde sported a yellow sweatshirt, light-wash denim, and coordinating Adidas sneakers.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Relationship Timeline

Us Weekly revealed that the celebrities who never wed cut it quits after spending nearly ten years together in November 2020, but their ugly custody battle for their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, became public in 2022. The Don’t Worry Darling filmmaker received public service of legal papers while giving a presentation on stage at CinemaCon in April.

My place of employment, the House Alumni, informed Variety in August 2022. It would be considered an assault in any other place of employment. It was very distressing. It shouldn’t have been permitted to occur. Security was seriously compromised, which is really unsettling.

I hated how this negativity overshadowed everyone’s hard work and the studio I was up there to represent. That attempt at sabotage was savage. However, I had work to do, and I don’t get easily distracted. But, you know, I have to admit that I wasn’t wholly surprised by it. There’s a reason I ended that relationship, after all.

Sudeikis later explained that he didn’t intend for Wilde to be served at the gathering in his legal statement during the custody dispute. He noted in court paperwork obtained by Us that he didn’t want the documents delivered at their children’s school or at the home of Wilde’s ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, in case their kids might be present:

“Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment.”

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis‘ Quotes About Their Romance Over the Years

The pair reconciled the following fall after their previous nanny began making accusations regarding their breakup and Styles, then 28.

The former couple said in a rare joint statement to us in October that it was extremely painful to learn that a former nanny of their two young children would choose to fabricate such false and scurrilous claims about us publicly.

This is the regrettable culmination of a campaign that has been bothering us for the past 18 months, as well as our family members, close friends, and coworkers. With the honest hope that she will now decide to leave our family alone, we will continue to put our attention on raising and protecting our children.