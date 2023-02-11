Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Are Arguing About Coparenting and Trading Blows.

The back and forth keeps going. After Jim Edmonds, Meghan King‘s ex-husband accused her of preventing him from seeing their children, she responded to his statements.

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds’s Ups and Downs Over the Years

The 38-year-old former cast member of the Real Housewives of Orange County posted on Friday, February 10, through her Instagram Stories, “I’m sick of verbal and emotional abuse not being labeled as abuse.

” I’m putting issues into my own hands since no one is helping to protect me—the courts, my country club, the police, and lawyers—so I’m taking matters into my own hands.

King’s remarks came shortly after the 52-year-old former MLB star made a social media allusion to co-parenting difficulties.

While your ex tells the children that you don’t want to see them when you’re busy but forbids you from seeing them when you’re away from the area, it’s sad. He claimed to be unknown on his Instagram Stories.

The representative for Edmonds later clarified his client’s cryptic remark in a statement to Page Six, asserting that King had hired a nanny for the weekend instead of having Edmonds monitor the children while she was away at a retreat.

Jim finds it quite distressing that the children are being raised by a nanny rather than their father, who rescheduled his Super Bowl trip to be with them. Hope Meghan had fun on her narcissistic retreat, his rep told Page Six in a statement.

Following the publication of King’s initial response, a fan contacted the former reality star via her DMs to give support and expressions of sympathy for having to deal with the custody drama in the public eye.

King responded to the post and said she was relieved it had been made public so she could speak out for other women going through a similar circumstance.

Everyone should comprehend this, please. She stated accompanying a screenshot of the encouraging letter, “I can only affect change by speaking up and using my platform because so many people don’t have a voice.” I want my kids to look up to me as a mother who didn’t take this lying down. I intend to be on the right side of history since well-behaved women don’t often do so.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, a former co-star of King, appeared to disparage Edmonds with her own answer. For those of you keeping score, the 45-year-old TV personality disclosed that she will also be away from her children this weekend and provided a precise breakdown of the days she would be gone.

I understand that many of you work full-time jobs perpetuating the patriarchy and mom-shaming, so I just wanted to offer some assistance. She joked. Enjoy your weekend!

Windham and Burke got married

Sean Burke separated from his wife of 20 years in the year 2000. Bella, Rowan, Jacob, the twins Caden and Curren, Koa, and Hazel are the couple’s seven children. The Bravo celebrity came out as a lesbian in December 2020.

The native of Missouri and the former baseball star, meantime, got married in 2014, and soon after their wedding, they joined the Bravo series’ cast.

The couple struggled to conceive and underwent IVF to give birth to their daughter, Aspen, in November 2016. Hayes and Hart, twin sons, were subsequently born to King in June 2018.

‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King s Sweetest Moments With Her Kids

King accused Edmonds of adultery a year after welcoming their newborns, but Edmonds refuted her claims.

Just one day after the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary, the California native filed for divorce, according to confirmation from US Weekly in October 2019. The twosome’s breakup became contentious as a result of a custody dispute involving their children.

King requested a temporary restraining order in June 2022, stating that the former athlete had verbally abused her frequently and consistently both digitally and on their court-monitored co-parenting app, Our Family Wizard. The protection order was revoked three months later.