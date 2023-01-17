Friends in Fitness! Joaquim Valente Spends Time with Gisele Bundchen.

enhancing their fitness! Two months after their first outing, Gisele B ndchen and Joaquim Valente were sighted together once more in Costa Rica.

The Jiu-Jitsu instructor and the supermodel, both 42, were captured in photos by the Daily Mail on January 17 while out for a run. The two jogged side by side, Bndchen wearing a green training top and black shorts and Valente donning a grey T-shirt.

The couple first appeared together in November 2022, a month after the Brazilian woman’s divorce from her ex-husband Tom Brady. When this happened, Bndchen and Valente dined out in Costa Rica with her two kids, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, whom she shares with the 45-year-old NFL veteran.

(Brady is also the father of ex-Bridget Moynahan‘s 15-year-old son Jack.) Days later, the pair had dinner with Bndchen’s children once more. Jordan, Valente’s brother, also joined them.

An insider exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that Bndchen and Valente had known one another for two years since their first public appearance together made headlines. In 2021, the two previously collaborated on a picture shoot for Dust Magazine.

Two days after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ sad defeat over the weekend that prevented Brady and his squad from competing in another Super Bowl, news of Bndchen and Valente’s most recent adventure broke. Even though the quarterback announced his retirement from the sport at the start of 2022, his choice to play again weeks later upset his marriage to Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life will be released in September 2022.

The author was open about her feelings on her husband’s decision to end his retirement. She stated in an interview for Elles’ October 2022 issue: “Of course, I have my concerns—this is a pretty dangerous sport, and I have my children. I would like him to be more present.

” I’ve absolutely discussed such topics with him numerous times. But in the end, I believe that everyone needs to choose a course of action that suits them. He too must follow his joy.

The same month, a source exclusively revealed to Us that the couple at the time was splitting up because of the drama. The insider claimed at the time that there was a conflict between them. They are overcoming obstacles and attempting to emerge stronger.