Johnny Depp Will Give $1 Million of The Amber Heard Settlement to Charity.

John Travolta and Amber Heard and her husband lasted less than two years together, but since their separation in 2016, there have been many ups and downs.

On the set of the 2011 picture The Rum Diary, which began filming in early 2009, the Oscar candidate and the Aquaman star met. Depp was in a committed relationship with Vanessa Paradis at the time; they had two children together, Lily-Rose (born in 1999) and Jack (born in 2002).

In June 2012, the French singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor made their breakup official. He and Heard started dating in the same year, but their first public outing as a pair didn’t occur until they went to a gala together in January 2014.

The couple wed in a low-key ceremony in Depp’s house in February 2015, followed by a larger, more extravagant party on the actor’s own island in the Bahamas.

Nothing has changed significantly, Heard said to Elle magazine in June 2015, following the couple’s wedding. It’s been a really natural process since we’ve been together for so long. I have a strong sense of independence.

But the trouble started straight soon. Heard and Depp made news shortly after getting married for bringing their two canines, Pistol and Boo, without the required paperwork to Australia. The nation’s numerous distinct types of flora and fauna necessitate tight quarantine regulations for animals.

After reaching a deal with the country, the duo eventually produced a well-received apologetic video in which they addressed the significance of biosecurity. Heard began the April 2016 video by saying, “Australia is a lovely island with a treasure mine of diverse vegetation, animals, and people. It needs to be safeguarded, Depp continued.

The couple ended their relationship a month later. In May 2016, the magic Mike XXLactress filed for divorce from Depp, citing their incompatibilities. Heard won a temporary restraining order against her former husband two days after filing a complaint accusing him of domestic abuse.

When the allegations first surfaced, a representative for the Finding Neverland actor denied them in a statement, saying: “Johnny will not respond to any of the salacious false stories, gossip, misinformation, and lies about his personal life given the briefness of this marriage and the most recent and tragic loss of his mother.” Hopefully, the short marriage breakup will be completed shortly.

The couple came to an agreement in August 2016, and their divorce was formalized in January 2017. But the turmoil persisted for a very long time after they parted.

For a look back at all of Depp and Heard’s highs and lows, continue reading.