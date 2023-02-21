Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin’s Ups and Downs: Briana Feud, Lauren Drama, More.

Although the Teen Mom 2 cameras have ceased recording, the conflict between Kailyn Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin continues unabated.

Fans have long observed the ex-couple, who were wed from 2012 to 2016 and welcomed a son, Lincoln, in 2013, as they quarreled on television, social media, and in real life.

The two had a tumultuous history together, which culminated in Lowry pushing Marroquin on an MTV program. The Pennsylvania native reflected on the terrifying experience in a 2021 Coffee Convos episode, calling it a mistake she would regret for the rest of her life.

The U.S. Air Force recruiter publicly apologized for accusing his then-wife of being to fault for a miscarriage at the end of their relationship.

Knowing that nobody was to blame. Both you nor I weren’t to blame for it. I was blaming you because I felt like I needed to. Marroquin apologized to Lowry at the time for having been cruel to him.

She shouldn’t have gone to the gym, she shouldn’t have done jiu-jitsu, and other such things, I’m telling myself in my thoughts. I know it had nothing to do with that, but yet.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly, Kail knew divorce was coming when the time came to call it quits. Always there was a disconnect.

The insider continued: In the end, they were two independent thinkers who wanted to rule their shared space. They fought.

In the years following their divorce, Lowry and Marroquin continued to have drama-filled and even flirty moments. After their brief romance ended in 2018, the serviceman appeared on Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast to discuss his relationship with the Florida native. He previously had a brief relationship with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus.

Despite their reconciliation at the time, the former couple would only go on to fight once more after Lowry revealed in an episode of Teen Mom 2 in October 2020 that her ex had attempted to hook up with her while he was still dating Lauren Comeau, with whom he welcomed son Eli in November 2018, in the parking lot of a Wawa.

(Lowry, for her part, is also the mother of kids Lux and Creed, who were born in 2017 and 2020, respectively, and son Isaac, who was born in 2010, whom she shares with ex-Jo Rivera.) Comeau, who got engaged to Marroquin in June 2019, accused her then-fiance of cheating on her in since-deleted posts she posted in January 2021, many months after Lowry’s assertion.

In the end, Marroquin and Comeau reconciled in 2022 after calling it quits. The Pride Over Pity author, who accused Marroquino of giving her the cold shoulder anytime he has been seeing Comeau, claimed that their love triangle with Lowry only made news the year after that.

In February 2023: after claiming that Marroquin declined to take a picture with her and Lincoln during their son’s flag football game, Lowry posted via Instagram comments, “IN MY OPINION he is not entirely upfront with her about anything between me and him, therefore, he keeps us divided.” She said, “He will never own that.”

To view the biggest ups and downs for Lowry and Marroquin over time, scroll down: