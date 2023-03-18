Kate Bosworth Has Dated People Like Orlando Bloom, Justin Long, and More.

Blue is her crush! Over the years, Kate Bosworth has dated various stars, including Orlando Bloom and Justin Long.

The California native declared during a September 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she was done with actors, calling the experience “no bueno,” adding, It’s just too much of the same thing.

Then, Bosworth recalled dating Bloom following the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s success in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Orlando was someone I knew before he became famous. We began dating many years ago, and when we were together, it really hit, she said. He would make girls raise their shirts as we would land at airports. It was simply crazy.

I mean, if you’re just two regular people hanging out and all of a sudden it just balloons up into something very bizarre, then you kind of look at the person you’re with as a rock in many ways, concluded the Superman Returns actress. And I believe that throughout a crazy moment, we felt that way for one another.

After ending their relationship in 2005, according to Bosworth, they remained incredibly close friends.

Although TheBlue Crushstar took a hiatus from acting, she didn’t completely abandon the field. In 2013, The-Landalum wed director Michael Polish.

I never even dated my husband-to-be, Bosworth who met Polish on the set of their 2011 film Big SurtoldInStyle UK in September 2013. I’m going to marry you, he told me after just a few weeks, before we had even started dating. He simply knew.

The former equestrian later became the stepmother of the filmmaker’s daughter Jasper, whom he shares with makeup artist Jo Strettell, after the wedding.

In May 2020, the Remember the Titans actress shared a throwback photo with Jasper on Instagram, writing, “Of all the things I’ve done in life, the finest by far is being a stepmom to my favorite person on the planet.

After meeting for the first time ten years prior, Bosworth and Polish announced their separation.

We have never been more in love with and grateful for one another than we are in making this decision to part ways, and it fills our hearts to the brim. Michael and I have always made the decision to love each other throughout the past ten years. TheWonderlandstar stated on Instagram in August 2021, “We hold hands as closely now as we intertwined fingers on our wedding day. The couple divorced on March 31, 2023.

The Still Alice actress walked back her 2019 WWHL statements on dating actors when she began a relationship with Long in 2021 after their breakup.

Bosworth thanked her boyfriend for being kind to her while her life was falling apart and for bringing calm into [her] heart ever since the day we met in an emotional birthday tribute to the Barbaraianactor in June 2022.