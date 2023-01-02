Katherine and Chris! Jillian Aniston! How Celebrities Observed the New Year

a solid start to the new year! Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway, and others brought in 2023 in style.

New Year’s greetings On Sunday, January 1, Marry Master, 53, captioned an Instagram video in both English and Spanish. In the video, Lopez sipped on a cocktail while donning a gorgeous red halter-neck dress and holiday novelty glasses.

The On the Floor singer declared in a Saturday, December 31 social media video that 2022 was one of the best years ever, which proved to be a memorable year for her. Along with a flourishing career, Lopez’s relationship with her ex-fiance, Ben Affleck, heated up last year. In April, TheArgodirector, 50, made a second proposal, and in July of that year, they were married.

The New York native said in her Saturday Instagram post, “I cannot wait for everything that is to come next year! Happy New Year! I’m Just Getting Started.” The clip featured numerous scenes of the couple kissing, planning their wedding, and other romantic moments from 2022.

With the release of her ninth studio album, This Is Me Now, Lopez’s 2023 is also shaping up to be a remarkable one.

We caught me at this very moment when I was reunited with the love of my life and we made the decision to spend the rest of our lives together. According to Zane Low of Apple Music, the album’s overall message is that love does exist.

I believe the album’s main takeaway is to not give up if you’ve occasionally lost hope and felt like giving up, as I have.

Because it’s really that true love exists and that some things do endure a lifetime.

Lopez wasn’t the only celebrity to dress up for her New Year’s Eve celebrations. The 40-year-old Princess Diaries star dazzled in a gold strapless outfit and complementing headpiece on Saturday night as she lit sparklers. Hathaway wished everyone a happy new year while posting a photo from her celebrations on Instagram.

Before her son Jace, 4, and daughter Jolie, 6, went to sleep, Jana Kramer held a family-friendly party. The 39-year-old One Tree Hill star captured their child’s ball drop at home with a variety of balloons before bed.

The children are in bed. In a Saturday Instagram Story video, Kramer—who has children with her ex-husband Mike Caussin—explained what she later stated. I’m excitedly brewing tea and getting ready to take a bubble bath.

I’m going to jot down my personal objectives for this year and my professional goals in this journal that I’ve been using for the previous five or six years. And after that, I’ll probably perform a countdown to 10 o’clock before going to bed. I’m overjoyed about that!