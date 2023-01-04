Kathleen Thurston Sparks John Hersey and Nick Uhlenhuth’s Split Has Sparked Romance Rumors.

An early-year kiss? After her outing with Nick Uhlenhut, which seemed to be nothing short of amicable, Katie Thurston has our complete attention.

Johnny Bananas and Bi P S Genevieve and More Reality Tv Hookup Crossovers

Having a birthday so close to the New Year used to make me detest it, but now I adore it! The 32-year-old former Bachelorette shared this through Instagram on January 3: “It’s this full circle moment each year that signals a whole new chapter.” I can’t wait to turn 32 in 2023.

I just have a feeling that this year is going to be amazing, and I’m really happy about it! Watch me is my mantra for 2023. Thurston’s single photo with Uhlenhuth, 28, was quickly noticed by onlookers along with other group photos.

For his part, the Circle alum posted multiple pictures of Thurston on social media.

I am beyond excited about 2023. I genuinely believe that this year will be one of amazing personal development and adventure. On Monday, January 2, the former Netflix personality captioned his Instagram post, “Brace up!!!

One TikTok user claimed that the couple shared a kiss in a picture that was not posted to either of their accounts.

Thurston’s possible new relationship comes following her breakup with John Hersey. The former pair first connected on The Bachelorette during season 17 in 2021. During week two of the competition, the former bank marketing manager at the time sent Hersey, 28, home. Later, after Thurston invaded the ABC series to gain her affection, he got engaged to Blake Moines.

Thurston and Moynes, both 32, ended their relationship three months after the series finale in July 2021. Us Weekly confirmed that the reality star moved on with Hersey in November 2021.

Read More: Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Reports

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’ Relationship Timeline

The bartender resorted to social media to defend his then-girlfriend in reaction to rumors regarding the timing of their relationship.

Over the past six months or so, Katie and I have grown quite close. He posted on Reddit the same month, “The conditions under which this friendship began were a series of strange, random, and serendipitous happenings, that I’m sure you’ll all hear about at a later time.

I’ll just say that we were platonic from the beginning. We never had the chance to develop a romantic relationship, not even during my brief time on the season (read as John blew his chance and left the next day hahaha).

Because we never considered ourselves to be anything more than friends, the boundaries of our friendship with regard to her continued relationship were never even necessary to discuss.

Read More: Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Match in Metallic Valentino Dresses on NYE

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston and John Hersey’s Complete Relationship Timeline

After dating for less than a year, the couple announced their separation. In June 2022, Thurston posted on Instagram Story that they weren’t dating.

Hersey also published a statement in which he discussed their split. I adore being able to share happy and memorable occasions with you. the joyful people. the ludicrous, humiliating, and sincere ones.

But I’m not sure if sharing the sad ones will ever be simpler. We are no longer dating, as Katie previously indicated, he revealed via Instagram Stories. There is no doubt that this choice was not taken lightly or easily.