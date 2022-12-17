It’s Over! After Less than A Year Together, Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten Iii Broke Up.!

It has ended. After dating for eight months, Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have broken up, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly by numerous sources.

According to an insider, Katie and Bobby split up last week, and she has stopped talking about him to his friends. They simply weren’t a good long-term match.

Holmes, 43, and the singer, 33, fueled romance rumors in April when they were seen holding hands and kissing in New York City. The following month, at The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala, The Silver Ball, the couple made their red carpet debut together.

The Broadway veteran exclusively told Us about attending the event with the First Daughterstar at the time: “I’m glad to have [Katie] here as my date.” I’m ecstatic to attend [honoree]David [Byrne’s] celebration. It’s simple to talk about everything he’s done for me because of how much he’s changed my life.

A few weeks later, the pair saw the world premiere of the Holmes movie Alone Together at the Tribeca Film Festival. As they walked the red carpet hand in hand and grinned for the cameras, Wooten and the Ohio native.

The Coda actress and the Chicagoan reportedly escalated their romance in June when Holmes attended a close friend’s wedding in the Hamptons with Wooten as his plus one and got to know his family.

Katie visited Bobby’s relatives, who thought highly of her. An eyewitness who spoke exclusively to Us at the occasion noted that Katie was really unassuming and friendly to everyone and that the actress took some adorable pictures as the musician came down the aisle as the best man.

The couple put on their PDAs during the reception after the wedding.

The insider said, whenever they went for extended periods without seeing one another, they would kiss and celebrate their reunion with great joy. At all times, Katie and Bobby showed a lot of passion for one another; they appeared to be deeply in love and didn’t give a damn who saw.

The pair appeared to be still going strong the following month as they went on numerous summertime strolls in New York City.

The Dawson’s Creek alum was photographed on December 2 at Jingle Ball NYC with New York Rangers player Henrik Lundqvist after her breakup with the composer, according to a photo posted on the gossip website Deuxmoi.

Holmes was previously married to Tom Cruise for six years before their 2012 divorce, which began her relationship with Wooten. Later, she went on with actor Jamie Foxx (from 2013 to 2019) and New York City chef Emilio Vitolo, from whom she divorced in May 2021.

Less than a year later, Us reported that Holmes and the chef were competing for space with one another and that their romance had gradually deteriorated.