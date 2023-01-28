Kissing! a Handshake! Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Are All Over Each Other at LAX.

warming up Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes couldn’t help but pack on the PDA during a date on Saturday, January 28, as they continue to fuel relationship rumors.

Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? Breaking Down the Timeline

Photos acquired by TMZ show the 29-year-old Peter Pan singer and the 30-year-old Outer Banks star holding hands inside the Los Angeles International Airport. More pictures of the couple in the terminal showed them hugging and holding hands.

Following their shared attendance at the College Football National Championship Game in Los Angeles earlier this month, Ballerini and Stokes were first connected. On January 13, the Maryland native shared a brief review of the game along with a photo of the teammates.

Ballerini and the Tell Me Your Secrets alum are seen cuddling in the background of the photo, which was taken from behind, during the playoff game.

Everything Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Said About Their Divorce

Additionally, the two have exchanged a number of flirtatious social media messages. On January 13, Ballerini posted a photo dump of her own that included a single image of her sporting a Knoxville cap and tagging Stokes’s account.

He responded at the time, “I like that’s who I am.”

The two people who were seen together earlier this week at Robert’s Western World in Nashville have been cautious about their relationship status.

Stokes, who split with Outer Banks star Madelyn Clinin in November 2021, raved to TMZ earlier this month that Clin was a beautiful girl. That’s all I’ll say other than to say that we’re having fun.

The Tennessee native responded to the claims later via TikTok after finalizing her divorce from Morgan Evans in November 2022. In her social media video, she stated, “I know, I know, I know.” Stop reading now. Give up looking. But, guys, what’s going on? What? Don’t let’s do this.

Outer Banks Cast S Dating Histories: Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, and More

They exchanged even more social media messages before their Saturday PDA-filled rendezvous a few hours later.

She runs a seashell stand by the water’s edge (her heart is full and she’s making videos this week and then spending the weekend on the road with @wynonnajudd and then going to the Grammys and then going into tour rehearsals and then coming to meet my friends in the UK, etc.), Ballerini shared a carousel of images on Instagram, one of which showed a number of pizza slices.

Stokes said, “Tag yourself, I’m the pizza,” in turn.

Although they aren’t yet formally dating, a source earlier this month talked exclusively to Us Weekly about the couple’s chemistry.

Since meeting through friends at the College Football National Championship Game in Los Angeles, Chase and Kelsea have been flirting, but they are not [formally] dating, the insider told Us. It was only innocent on all sides, but something could happen later. You never know because they both find each other to be quite handsome.