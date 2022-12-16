Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in Bed Together? What She Claims…

There were none found! Khlo Kardashian was open about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. after asking her about their relationship status, Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Relationship Timeline

Do you share a bed with Tristan? During the Vanity Fair site detector test series episode airing on Thursday, December 15, Kourtney, 43, asked Khlo, 39. The co-founder of Good American immediately said, “No, I’m not.” Actually, I’m not.

The Strong Looks Better after the lie detector specialist determined that she was telling the truth. Nakedauthor continued, “If it indicated I was lying, I would die.”

Before their daughter True was born in April 2018, Khlo and the 31-year-old NBA star were first linked in 2016. They dated intermittently until late 2021 when the athlete’s paternity controversy involving Maralee Nichols caused them to break up permanently.

In a court filing from December 2021, Nichols, 31, alleged that Thompson was the father of her now 12-month-old son Theo. After a DNA test, the former Cleveland Cavaliers player—who also has a 5-year-old son named Prince with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig—confirmed his paternity in January.

Us announced in July that Khlo and Thompson were surrogate parents to their second child. Before Khlo and the public learned that Tristan was having a kid with someone else in December, a second insider stated that the child was conceived via surrogate in the same month. The drama was discussed at the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians one month after the birth of their baby in August.

The Hulu celebrity stated that ever since December, there has been a gloomy cloud hanging over her head. I’ve been experiencing depression and sadness every single day, but now that my son is here, I can let those feelings go and enjoy life. It’s almost as if I get to finish that chapter, put this traumatic experience behind me, and go on. Finally, I can begin the healing process. Now that I’ve figured things out, I can start enjoying my life with two children.

The former Sacramento Kings player proposed before the couple broke up, according to the Cocktails With Khlo star who revealed this in the same episode.

Tristan Thompson S Drama Through the Years: A Timeline

I remarked that I wanted to be proud to be able to claim I was engaged to anyone, therefore I needed to be sure this was a completely different kind of relationship. In a conversation with Kim Kardashian, she recalled saying, “I am not comfortable accepting this because I am not happy to inform my family.” Even though it was painful for him to hear, it was the reality. Never would I consent to something that would offer someone false hope.

Despite the fact that they split up, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in October that Thompson is committed to supporting Khlo as she raises their two children.

There is no doubt about the Canada native’s role as a parent, the insider said, adding that he wants to be present and spend time with the kids. Of course, Khlo is enabling him to be involved in both of the kids’ lives.

He and her both want him to be a part of the baby’s life. He is a good, caring father when he is present. Khlo has primary custody, so he isn’t always present, according to the source.

Khloe’s Most Honest Quotes About Tristan: Infidelity, Coparenting, and More

The insider claims that there is little chance of a reunion between Thompson and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum because of his past infidelity, but Khlo isn’t ruling out marriage in the future.

She has already achieved her childhood desire of having a few children, but she also hopes to wed, the insider said.