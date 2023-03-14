Khloe’s Most Sincere Comments on Tristan: Adultery, Coparenting, and More.

I’ll bet you didn’t think I was going to say that. When discussing her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson, Khlo Kardashian hasn’t kept back.

On April 12, 2018, two days before the reality star gave birth to daughter True in Cleveland, a video of the NBA player kissing and making out with another lady surfaced.

Later that month, Us Weekly verified that Thompson has been unfaithful to Kardashian for at least since November with five separate women.

After the backlash from the incident, Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship remained in limbo for the following weeks, but Us revealed in May 2018 that they were firmly back together. But, the Good American designer began to speak out about how Thompson’s adultery affected her and their relationship as their connection continued to garner media attention and footage from the incident aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In November 2018, Kardashian stated, “His error was obviously embarrassing and painful, but I do feel that I am strong enough to handle anything. I make the decision to learn a lesson from every circumstance, even the unpleasant ones. Tristan has changed as a result of this, but more importantly, he is a wonderful father to our precious baby True.

Thompson was exposed to cheating once more three months after the initial controversy on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. News of Thompson kissing Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods at a party in Los Angeles in February 2019 went viral. After almost three years together, the couple decided to break up.

Nobody realizes that I’m more than simply a TV show. The Revenge Body presenter sobbed on KDWTK in June 2019: “This is my life, and it destroys my soul, and it’s happened so many times.

An insider informed us that Thompson and Kardashian were amicably co-parenting True a year after the Woods controversy.

According to A Source, There Are No Preparations for Them to Reconcile in February 2020.

Later that year, when the two chose to stay in quarantine together due to the coronavirus outbreak, rumors of a rekindled relationship between Thompson and Kardashian appeared. She wore a massive diamond ring to her 36th birthday party in June 2020, fueling the suspicions of a reunion. The pair were not formally back together or engaged, an insider told us at the time.

But, Us broke the news two months later that the couple is giving their relationship another shot. An insider told Us that Kardashian felt optimistic that Tristan has changed for the better and will continue to develop into the wonderful partner that he has been throughout the lockdown.

Because True is the ideal age, Khlo would adore giving her a sibling, the source continued in August 2020.

